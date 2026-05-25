The shocking death of Chief Godwin Adimike on Friday, May 15, 2026, has left Nigeria’s business and philanthropic circles in mourning

Allegations point to a heated family dispute that ended in tragedy at his Guzape residence in Abuja

As police investigations continue, the Adimike family urges the public to avoid speculation and respect due process

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Nigerian business community was shaken by the tragic death of Chief Godwin Adimike, a multi-billionaire tycoon popularly known as Egonaejeije Na Awka-Etiti.

Reports allege that he was killed by his 21-year-old son at his Guzape residence in Abuja.

Chief Godwin Adimike death shocks Nigeria as police investigation continues in Abuja. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Business tycoon chief Godwin Adimike

Chief Adimike, a native of Awka-Etiti in Anambra State, was a towering figure in Nigeria’s electronics and import business. He was especially influential at the Alaba International Market in Lagos, where he built a vast empire and earned respect as one of the leading merchants.

Beyond business, he was known for his philanthropy, generosity, and support for the less privileged. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he distributed food and cash worth millions to his community in Awka-Etiti.

Alleged killing by son

Findings suggest that the incident occurred after a heated argument between Adimike and his son, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The confrontation reportedly centred on money and business management. According to sources, the son allegedly stabbed his father three times after returning from a club.

Neighbours confirmed that the son did not call the police. Instead, a neighbour’s husband was alerted and discovered Adimike lying on the floor before contacting authorities.

Police investigation

The FCT Police Command confirmed the incident and announced the arrest of five suspects, including a relative of the deceased. Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh stated that Adimike was rushed to Karu General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” Adeh said. Investigations remain ongoing, with the police urging residents to remain calm and provide useful information.

Family’s reaction to speculation

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Adimike Family strongly cautioned against misinformation and false narratives circulating on social media.

“As of this moment, no official determination has been made regarding the identity of the perpetrator(s), and the family considers it irresponsible and deeply hurtful for individuals and platforms to spread unverified allegations and assign blame without evidence.”

The family appealed to the public and media organisations to avoid sensational reporting and allow law enforcement to conclude investigations professionally.

Community mourning

Adimike’s death has left the Awka-Etiti community, business associates, and friends in deep sorrow. He was described as a “great iroko tree” whose generosity touched countless lives. One close friend lamented:

“What an abomination and painful tragedy. A man known for helping widows, supporting the church, empowering people and touching lives positively did not deserve such an ending.”

Lessons from the tragedy

This incident highlights the devastating impact of family conflicts and the dangers of unresolved anger. It also underscores the importance of responsible reporting, as premature conclusions can harm grieving families and obstruct justice.

Chief Adimike’s death is not only a personal tragedy but also a significant loss to Nigeria’s business and philanthropic landscape. His legacy of generosity and entrepreneurship will continue to echo across communities.

FCT Police investigation intensifies after alleged stabbing of Adimike by his son. Photo credit: TunjiDisu/x

Source: Facebook

Court sentences top billionaire to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vietnam has had the most spectacular trial in the country's history, which befitted the greatest bank fraud the world has ever seen.

At the state's yellow entrance of the courthouse since the colonial era in Ho Chi Minh City, Truong My Lan, a 67-year-old Vietnamese property developer, was handed a death sentence for frauding one of the country's largest banks for the past 11 years.

My Lan was one of the very few women who were sentenced to death in Vietnam over a white-collar crime, a rare verdict.

Source: Legit.ng