Mercy Johnson's children, best friends, siblings and net worth

Mercy Johnson is a Nigerian actress who has become a well-known figure in the Nigerian film industry. She has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies and has won several awards for her performances.
Mercy Johnson began her acting career in 2004 after completing her secondary education. She started with minor roles and supporting characters in Nollywood movies. Since then, she has become one of Nigeria's most popular and talented actresses, known for her versatility and ability to bring authenticity and depth to her roles.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Mercy Johnson Okojie
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|28 August 1984
|Age
|38 years (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'7" ft (170 cm)
|Weight
|182 lb (83 kg)
|Body measurements
|34-28-35 inches (86-71-88 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Elizabeth Johnson
|Father
|Daniel Johnson
|Siblings
|6
|Relationship status
|Married
|Partner
|Prince Odianosen Okojie
|Children
|4
|School
|Rivers State Secondary School
|University
|Lagos State University
|Profession
|Actress, director and producer
|Net worth
|$1.6 million
|@mercyjohnsonokojie
|@Mercy Johnson Okojie
Mercy Johnson's biography
What part of Nigeria is Mercy Johnson from? Mercy Johnson Okojie was born in Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria, on 28 August 1984. Mercy Johnson's tribe is Igbo, although she speaks the Yoruba language fluently.
Mercy Johnson's family
Mercy Johnson was born to Elizabeth and Daniel Johnson. Mercy's father, Daniel, was a member of the Nigerian Navy. He recently passed away in May 2023. Her mother, Elizabeth, was a trader. She died in 2018.
Concerning Mercy Johnson's siblings, she has six siblings, consisting of three brothers and three sisters. Mercy Johnson tries to keep her personal life and family affairs private; therefore, their identities are not generally known to the public.
Who is Mercy Johnson's twin sister? While she has spoken about her close relationship with her family and how they have supported her throughout her career, she has never revealed having a twin sister.
How old is Mercy Johnson?
As of 2023, Mercy Johnson's age is 38 years old. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Education
Mercy began her primary education in Calabar, Cross River State. She was later transferred to Nigerian Navy Primary School.
After completing her primary studies, she joined Rivers State Secondary School for her secondary studies, and later she transferred to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Career
Mercy began her career in 2004 when she got a lead role in The Maid. In the role, she played as a possessed housemaid. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films such as Live to Remember, Moon Maids, and Thy Will Be Done.
Mercy is also known for producing Moon Maids and The Legend of Inikpi. In 2013 she was once banned from acting for being expensive; however, the ban was lifted by marketers following an apology from the actress.
Below is a list of Mercy Johnson's movies;
|Year
|Movies
|Role
|2008
|Sleepwalker Part 1
|Beth
|2008
|Sleepwalker Part 2
|Beth
|2008
|Distance Between
|Mosun
|2014
|Hustlers
|Vicky
|2014
|Bloody Ring
|Nmaku
|2014
|Native Fowl
|Abike
|2014
|World of Lust
|Oby
|2014
|30 Days in Atlanta
|Ese
|2014
|Mad Couple 1 & 2
|Chiamaka
|2016
|From Freetown TL
|Kristine
|2016
|Marry Who You Love
|Nneka
|2017
|10 Days in Sun City
|Monique
|2017
|16th Anniversary
|Adaora
|2018
|Queen of the Sun
|Princess
|2018
|My One and Only Wife
|Ugo Oyibo
|2018
|Once Upon a Family
|Tonia
|2019
|The Posh Girl
|Mary
|2020
|The Legend of Inikpi
|Queen Omele
|2020
|Wahala
|Meg
|2020
|The New Normal
|Jadesola
|2021
|The Ghost and the Tout Too
|Makawhy
|2021
|A Naija Christmas
|Mrs. Bliss
|2021
|Our Date for Christmas
|Ovire
|2021
|Daluchi
|Tade
|2022
|Don't Test My Love
|Thelma
|2022
|Battle on Buka Street
|Awele
|2022
|Passport
|Kopiko
Besides her acting career, she landed a job in the government working as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi state governor on entertainment, arts and culture.
She also runs a program on her YouTube channel called Mercy's Menu, where she invites various guests to her cooking show. The program also airs on Africa Magic on Thursday (5:30 pm) and Saturday (7:00 pm).
What is Mercy Johnson's net worth?
According to the website Naijalebrity, Mercy Johnson's net worth is guesstimated at $1.6 million. She acquired her wealth from the entertainment industry and endorsement deals with companies such as Chi Limited's Prime brand, Hollandia Evap Milk.
How many husbands does Mercy Johnson have?
The actress only has one husband. Mercy Johnson's husband is known as Prince Odianosen Okojie, a politician and businessman. He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. Prince Odianose is a descendant of the Okojie royal family.
Prince Okojie and Mercy Johnson's wedding took place in 2011 at the Embassy Church, Ikeja and the reception was held at the 10 Degree Event Centre on Billings Way in Ikeja.
How many biological children does Mercy Johnson have?
She has 4 kids. Mercy Johnson's children are; Purity, born in 2012; Henry, born in 2014; Angel Onosetale, born in 2015 and Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie, born in 2020.
How tall is Mercy Johnson?
Mercy Johnson's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 182 pounds (83 kilograms). Mercy has black hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches (86-71-88 centimetres).
Who is Mercy Johnson's best friend?
As a public figure, Mercy Johnson is known to have many acquaintances and colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Still, she has not disclosed any specific individuals as her best friend.
Mercy Johnson's latest news
The Nigerian actress recently stated that she was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery to remove her thyroid gland. She discussed her experience for the first time on her YouTube culinary show, Mercy's Menu, where she also revealed that she must take rigorous medicine for the rest of her life.
Mercy Johnson is considered one of Nigeria's most successful and talented actresses. She continues appearing in movies and TV shows and has ventured into entrepreneurship.
