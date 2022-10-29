Chacha Eke’s biography: age, husband, children, net worth, movies

If you are a big fan of Nigerian films and TV shows, you've probably heard of Chacha Eke, one of the most prolific Nollywood actresses today. Chacha is well-known for the many characters she has brought to life on the big screen over the course of her illustrious career.

Chacha Eke is a talented Nigerian actress who is well-known for her ability to cry in films. The actress entered the Nigerian entertainment industry nearly ten years ago and has since become one of the country's most well-known figures. She is also the CEO of her own fashion label, Print-Afrique Fashion Ltd.

Profile summary

Full name Charity Eke Popular as Chacha Eke Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ebonyi State, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father John Eke Siblings 3 Marital status Estranged Partner Austin Faani Ikechukwu Children 4 School ESUT Nursery & Primary School, Our Lord Shepherd International School University Ebonyi State University Profession Actress Net worth $700,000 Instagram @chachaekefaani

Chacha Eke’s biography

Where is Chacha Eke from? The actress was born as Charity Eke on 17 July 1987 in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. As of 2022, Chacha Eke's age is 35 years.

Chacha Eke and family

Actress Chacha Eke was born to professor John Eke, who is the Ebonyi State commissioner for education. She has three siblings; two brothers and one sister. Her siblings are Justice, Peace and Ikechukwu Eke.

Educational background

Chacha attended ESUT nursery and primary school in Ebonyi State and later went to Our Lord Shepherd International School in Enugu for her secondary school. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in accountancy from Ebonyi State University.

Career

Chacha first appeared in the Nigerian film industry in 2009 when she competed in the Miss Nollywood Talent Hunt Show. She later began attending movie auditions and began playing minor roles.

She rose to prominence in 2012 after starring in the Nollywood blockbuster film The End is Near. She has appeared in hundreds of films and television shows since her debut.

Chacha Eke's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows she has appeared in:

The End is Near

Commander in Chief

Clap of Thunder

Two Hearts

Beach 24

Gift of Pain

A Cry for Justice

Jewels of the Sun

Bloody Carnival

Cleopatra

Dance For The Prince

Mirror of Life

Innocent Pain

Bridge of Contract

Palace of Sorrow

Secret Assassins

Royal Assassins

The Promise

Valley of Tears

Village Love

Weeping Angel

Rosa my Village Love

My Rising Sun

My Sweet Love

Secret Palace Mission

Stubborn Beans

Bitter Heart

Shame to Bad People

Beauty of the gods

Pure Heart

Rope of Blood

Hand of Destiny

Lucy

Sound of Ikoro

Omalicha

Bread of Sorrow

Basket of Sorrow

Festival of Sorrow

Kamsi the Freedom Fighter

Pot of Riches

Girls at War

Crossing the Battle Line

Money Works With Blood

Happy Never After

Who Took My Husband

Roasted Alive

Song of Love

My Only Inheritance

Royal First lady

Beyond Beauty

After the Altar

Bloody Campus

Princess's Revenge

Bondage

My Last Blood’

What is Chacha Eke's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be $700,000 by NGNews247. Her fortune stems from her earnings as an actress and the numerous endorsement and advertising deals she has secured over the years.

Who is Chacha Eke's husband?

Chacha is married to Austin Faani, who is a Nollywood director, producer and film editor. The couple first met during the shooting of the movie When Kings Decide in 2009.

On 1 June 2013, the couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony. They later had the white wedding held in Asaba, Delta State.

What really happened to Chacha Eke?

In June 2022, Chacha announced the dissolution of her marriage due to domestic violence and a threat to her life. She later denied the reports, claiming she had bipolar disorder, but the couple is still estranged.

Who are Chacha Eke's children?

Chacha has four children, three daughters and one son. Her children are Kamara, Kaira, Chiemerie and Diamond Kandili-Chukwu Faani. Chacha Eke's son was born on 24 April 2021.

How tall is Chacha Eke?

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. She weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Chacha Eke? She is a Nigerian actress who has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies over the span of her career. How old is Chacha Eke? As of 2022, the actress is 35 years. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. When is Chacha Eke's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 17 July every year. Is Chacha Eke still married? Yes, the actress and her husband, Austin, are still married but are presently estranged. Who is Chacha Eke's son? She has one son named Diamond Kandili-Chukwu Faani, who was born on 24 April 2021. What is Chacha Eke's height? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. What movies has Chacha Eke been in? Since her career debut in 2009, the Nigerian actress has appeared in more than 100 films. Some of them include A Cry for Justice, Jewels of the Sun, Bloody Carnival, Cleopatra and Dance For The Prince.

Chacha Eke is one of Nollywood's most talented actresses. She can easily fit into any role assigned to her. Since her debut, she has appeared in more than 100 films.

