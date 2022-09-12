Nadine Breaty’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, hair, net worth

Nadine Breaty is a TikTok star, digital content creator, and social media influencer from Germany. She is famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos on TikTok. As a result, she boasts a massive fan following on her TikTok account.

Nadine Breaty is a popular social media influencer. She commands a massive following across various social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. She also endorses various products on her pages, such as Benzaknen.

Profile summary

Full name Nadine Breaty Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Germany Current residence Rostock, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brunette and white Eye colour Blue-green Relationship status Single Education Gymnasium Steglitz Profession TikTok star, digital content creator, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @nadinebreaty YouTube nadinebreaty

Nadine Breaty’s biography

The social media entertainer was born in Germany and currently resides in Rostock, Germany. She is a German national of mixed ethnicity. Concerning her educational background, she attended Gymnasium Steglitz School in Berlin.

How old is Nadine Breaty?

The social media influencer is 24 years old as of 2022. When is Nadine Breaty's birthday? She was born on 17 September 1998. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Nadine Breaty famous?

Nadine Breaty is a social media influencer known for her lip-syncs, dance, and comedy clips on TikTok, where she boasts a massive fan following. She began posting on TikTok in 2017, and she has accumulated over 9.5 million followers and 212 million likes.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 1 September 2014. The channel mainly contains short comedy clips that she often shares on her TikTok account. Currently, the channel has over 1.7 million subscribers.

Aside from TikTok and YouTube, Nadine Breaty is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 1 million followers. She particularly shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the account to market various brands such as Benzaknen, Wrigley's Extra Deutschland, and AriZona Iced Tea.

What is Nadine Breaty’s net worth?

According to BuzzLearn, the digital content creator has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this source is not verified; thus, the information is unreliable. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and paid partnerships.

Who is Nadine Breaty's boyfriend?

The German-based internet personality is not dating anyone at the moment. She is seemingly single since she has not confirmed anything about her previous or current relationships.

What is Nadine Breaty's height?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

What is Nadine Breaty's condition?

The internet personality suffers from a genetic disease called Piebaldism. It is characterized by the absence of melanocytes, which causes white pigmentations in some parts of the skin and hair.

Fast facts about Nadine Breaty

Who is Nadine Breaty? She is a TikTok star, social media influencer, and digital content creator best known on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs and comedy clips. What is Nadine Breaty’s nationality? The social media influencer is a German national. What is Nadine Breaty's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 September 1998. Why does Nadine Breaty have white hair? She has a condition called Piebaldism, which leads to white patches in certain areas of the skin and hair. What is Nadine Breaty’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Nadine Breaty's net worth? The content creator has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Is Nadine Breaty single? Yes, she is not dating anyone at the moment.

Nadine Breaty is a German-based TikTok star, content creator, and social media influencer. She gained popularity for sharing her unique and engaging content on TikTok, where she commands a huge fan base.

