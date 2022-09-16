Threedotcorey’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Threedotcorey is a young TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is popularly known for sharing comedy videos on TikTok, where he has accumulated a massive fan base.

Photo: @threedotcorey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Threedotcorey's real name? His real name is Corey Whelan. He boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. He is the brand ambassador of Man Sports.

Profile summary

Full name Corey Whelan Nickname Threedotcorey Gender Male Date of birth 21 September 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Illinois, United States of America Current residence Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Marissa Gulley High school Granite City High School Profession TikTok star Net worth $300 thousand TikTok @threedotcorey

Threedotcorey’s biography

The social media entertainer was born Corey Whelan in Illinois, United States of America. He is an American national of Irish-American ancestry. Threedotcorey was raised alongside his younger sister, Chanell. His sister is also a TikTok personality.

He graduated from Granite City High School in Granite City, Illinois, in 2021. While there, he played basketball.

How old is Threedotcorey?

The American TikTok star is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Threedotcorey’s birthday? He was born on 21 September 2001. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Threedotcorey famous?

Threedotcorey is a young social media influencer known for sharing comedy videos on TikTok, where he commands a significant following. His first video on TikTok was posted on 27 March 2019. Currently, he has acquired almost 5 million followers and 185 million likes.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 15 October 2019. He has consistently engages his fans with his entertaining content, including vlogs, fitness and workout routines and short comedy and dance videos. As of now, the channel has almost 11 thousand subscribers.

He is also an Instagram personality with over 235 thousand followers. He doesn't post much, but when he does, it's content related to working out, as well as photos with his girlfriend and friends. He also promotes various brands such as Champs Sports, Verb Energy and Man Sports.

What is Threedotcorey’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Gorilla, the American TikTok star has a net worth of $300 thousand. However, this information is not official. His primary source of income is his social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Threedotcorey dating?

The young social media influencer is currently in a relationship with Marissa Gulley, a digital content creator and TikTok star. The two frequently make videos together on TikTok. They also post each other on their respective Instagram accounts. They have been together since high school.

How tall is Threedotcorey?

The social media entertainer stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Threedotcorey

Threedotcorey is a young TikTok star and social media influencer. He gained prominence on TikTok for his unique and engaging content. He boats significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He is a brand influencer of Man Sports.

