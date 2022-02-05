Johanna Leia’s biography: age, height, son, partner, net worth

Johanna Leia is an American entrepreneur, former model, TV personality and social media celebrity. She caught the media’s attention when she starred in the reality TV series Bringing Up Ballers. The celebrity is also famous as Drake’s ex-girlfriend and Amari Bailey’s mother.

The celebrity poses for a picture. Photo: @johannaleia

Source: Instagram

Who is Johanna Leia’s baby daddy? The social media star shares two children with former NFL player Aaron Bailey. Learn more details in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name : Johanna Leia

: Johanna Leia Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 February 1981

: 19 February 1981 Age : 40 years old (as of 10th February 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 10th February 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : USA

: USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 35-27-38

: 35-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 89-69-97

: 89-69-97 Shoe size : 6 US

: 6 US Dress size : 4 US

: 4 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Joan Edelberg

: Joan Edelberg Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Former model, TV personality, social media personality and entrepreneur

: Former model, TV personality, social media personality and entrepreneur Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Instagram: @johannaleia

Johanna Leia’s biography

She was born Johanna Edelberg on 19 February 1981 in the United States of America. Her mother, Joan Edelberg, is a prominent entrepreneur and real estate broker, and her father's name is unknown but he is Sudanese. She was adopted into a Jewish family.

Amari Bailey's mother attends a basketball event. Photo: @johannaleia

Source: Instagram

How old is Johanna Leia?

Johanna Leia’s age is 40 years as of 10th February 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 19 February annually, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Is Johanna Leia black or white?

She is black with mixed ethnic background.

How did Johanna Leia get famous?

Leia became known when she appeared in the Lifetime reality TV series Bring Up Ballers. She has also gained immense popularity for working as a model for well-known brands such as Ford and Wilhelmina Models. Her popularity skyrocketed further when she dated American rap star Drake.

How much is Johanna Leia’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, Drake’s ex-girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She makes her fortune from her business ventures, modelling deals, and brand endorsement deals, on social media, with brands such as Fashion Nova.

Who is Johanna Leia’s husband?

The former model does not have a husband and, thus, is not married. However, she has two children, Savy and Amari. Johanna Leia’s baby father is former NFL player Aaron Bailey.

Johanna Leia’s son, Amari Bailey, is a 17-years-old basketball player, while her daughter, Savy Bailey, loves playing football.

The social media celebrity poses for a photo with her children. Photo: @johannaleia

Source: Instagram

Is Drake still with Johanna Leia?

No, they are no longer dating. Drake and Johanna Leia dated for several months before in October 2021.

Who are Johanna Leia’s exes?

Before her relationship with American rapper Drake, she allegedly dated professional basketball player Alfonzo McKinnie in 2019. Earlier, Leia was romantically involved with her baby daddy Aaron Bailey.

How tall is Johanna Leia?

Johanna Leia’s height is 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm), while she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Moreover, her bust, waist and hips are 35-27-38 inches (89-69-97 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

Amari Bailey’s mom is active on Instagram, where she has over 400K followers. She regularly posts pictures and videos on the platform to update her audience about her lifestyle, fashion, brand endorsements and her son’s basketball career.

Johanna Leia is thriving as a social media personality and entrepreneur. She is also a single mother of two children who have shown great potential as athletes.

