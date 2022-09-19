Elizabeth Scopel’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies

Elizabeth Scopel is an actor from the United States of America. They are widely known as Sarah Fier, a role they played in the 2021 Netflix series Fear Street trilogy. They also appeared in the Chicago Med TV series, where they played the character of Britt Mills.

Elizabeth Scopel is a prominent thespian who has won the hearts of many people because of their outstanding acting skills. They made their professional acting debut in 2017 in the Grave Secrets television series. Since then, they have starred in a number of movies and TV shows, such as FBI: Most Wanted (2020) and Half-Empty (2019).

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Scopel Gender Non-binary Date of birth 5 October 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Huntingtown, Maryland, United States of America Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 31-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Donald K Scopel Mother Ann Kathryn Scopel Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Vassar College Profession Actor Net worth $200k - $500k

Elizabeth Scopel’s biography

The prominent actor was born and raised in Huntingtown, Maryland, United States of America. They are an American national of mixed ethnicity. Their parents are Donald and Ann Kathryn Scopel. Their father is a former military officer. Elizabeth grew up alongside two siblings, a brother named Andrew and a sister named Maggie.

They attended Vassar College, graduating in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in drama. While there, they also worked as a research assistant at the school by providing general assistance, research, and correspondence for the director of Theatre.

How old is Elizabeth Scopel?

The American actor is 30 years old as of 2022. When is Elizabeth Scopel’s birthday? They were born on 5 October 1992. Their zodiac sign is Libra.

Elizabeth Scopel’s profession

Elizabeth Scopel made their first onscreen appearance in 2010 in the short film Local Hero as a Coffee Shop Girl. In 2017, they made their television debut appearing in the television series Grave Secrets, where they portrayed the character of Noni.

Their outstanding and unique performance landed them more roles in several movies and TV series. However, their breakthrough came in 2021 when they were cast to play the character of Sarah Fier in the Netflix series Fear Street: Part One - 1994, Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 and Fear Street: Part Three - 1666.

In the series, they worked with other famous actors and actresses, including Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Elizabeth Scopel's movies and TV shows

Below are the films and TV series Elizabeth Scopel from Fear Street has played a role in, according to their IMDb profile.

2010: Local Hero as Coffee Shop Girl

as Coffee Shop Girl 2017: Grave Secrets as Noni

as Noni 2017: Ghosted : Get Some as Samantha

: as Samantha 2019: Skin the Wire as Ashlie

as Ashlie 2019: Chicago Med as Britt Mills

as Britt Mills 2019: Half-Empty as Julie

as Julie 2020: FBI: Most Wanted as Daisy / Mia Anderson

as Daisy / Mia Anderson 2021: Fear Street : Part One – 1994 as Sarah Fier

: Part One – 1994 as Sarah Fier 2021: Fear Stree t: Part Two – 1978 as Sarah Fier

t: Part Two – 1978 as Sarah Fier 2021: Fear Street: Part Three – 1666 as 'Real' Sarah Fier

Before that, Elizabeth served as a tour guide for Watermark in 2010 while at Vassar College. They also served as a student worker at college for managing the Costume Shop and Historic Clothing Collection. Additionally, they worked at Capgemini, an IT company.

What is Elizabeth Scopel’s net worth?

The American actor has an alleged net worth of between $200k and $500k. However, the source of this information is not verified; therefore, the information is unreliable. Their primary source of income is their acting career.

How tall is Elizabeth Scopel?

The prominent American actor stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 108 pounds (49 kilograms). Furthermore, their measurements are 31-24-32 inches (79-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Elizabeth Scopel

Who is Elizabeth Scopel? They are a prominent television actor who gained prominence for their lead role as Sarah Fier in the 2021 Netflix Fear Street. Where is Elizabeth Scopel from? They were born in Huntingtown, Maryland, United States of America. What is Elizabeth Scopel's age? They are 30 years old as of 2022. When is Elizabeth Scopel's birthday? They celebrate their birthday on 5 October annually. They were born in 1992. What is Elizabeth Scopel's gender? They are non-binary. What are Elizabeth Scopel's pronouns? According to their Instagram profile, the American actor uses they/them pronouns. What is Elizabeth Scopel's height? They stand at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Who is Elizabeth Scopel dating? The American actress is not dating anyone at the moment. They are seemingly single since they have not confirmed anything about their previous and current relationships.

Elizabeth Scopel is a prominent actor from the United States of America. They gained immense popularity after playing the lead role of Sarah Fier in the 2021 Netflix Fear Street trilogy. They have also been featured in other films and TV series such as Grave Secrets (2017) and Half-Empty (2019). They currently have 10 acting credits under their name.

