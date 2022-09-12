Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s biography: who is Peter Okoye’s wife?

Lola Omotayo-Okoye is a Nigerian marketing representative and social media influencer. He came into the limelight following her marriage to Peter Okoye, a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer best known as Mr P. His husband is a member of P-Square.

Who is Peter Okoye’s wife? She is called Lola Omotayo-Okoye. She is a social media influencer and boasts a considerable fan base on social media, particularly on Instagram. Peter and Lola tied the knot in 2013 and have two children.

Profile summary

Real name Titilola Loretta Omotayo-Okoye Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Oladipo Adewale Omotayo Mother Alevtina Aliona Omotayo Marital status Married Husband Peter Okoye (Mr P) Children 2 Education San Francisco University Profession Marketing representative, social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @lolaomotayo_okoye

Lola Omotayo-Okoye's biography

The social media influencer was born Titilola Loretta Omotayo in Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African-Russian ancestry. Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s parents are Oladipo Adewale Omotayo and Alevtina Aliona Omotayo.

Her father was the founder and owner of Filco Drilling and Completion Services Limited, an oil and gas company based in Lagos, Nigeria. He died on 16 December 2020. Lola Omotayo-Okoye's mother is from Russia, and her father is from Nigeria.

She attended San Francisco University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theater Arts.

How old is Lola Omotayo-Okoye?

Peter Okoye's wife is 50 years old as of 2022. When is Lola Omotayo-Okoye's birthday? She was born on 2 September 1972. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Lola Omotayo-Okoye's pofession?

Mr P's wife is a marketing representative and social media influencer. She worked as a business development director at FKG2m, a marketing agency in Lagos. Currently, she serves as an executive director in her father’s company Filco Drilling and Completion Services Limited.

She is active and famous on social media, with over 471 thousand followers on Instagram. She mainly uses the platform to share her fashion and lifestyle pictures alongside her family. She also promotes various brands such as Ariba, Mielle Organics LLC, and Ben & Crosby.

She is also famous on Facebook, with over 170 thousand followers. In addition, her has over 10 thousand followers.

What is Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not verified, thus, not reliable. Her primary source of income is her career as a marketing representative and brand endorsements.

Marriage and parenthood

The Nigerian celebrity is married to her long-time partner Peter Okoye, a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer better known as Mr P. His husband gained stardom in 2002 as a member of the duo P-Square alongside his twin brother Paul Okoye. Lola and Peter first met in 2002 at a show in Enugu State, Nigeria.

The couple dated for seven years before they exchanged their wedding vows on 17 November 2013 in a traditional wedding ceremony held at The Ark Event Center in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The pair has two children, a son named Cameron, born on 24 September 2008 and a daughter Aliona born on 22 January 2013.

Fast facts about Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Lola Omotayo-Okoye is a celebrity wife who has gained significant popularity over the years following her relationship with the Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, famously known as Mr P. She is a marketing representative and social media influencer.

