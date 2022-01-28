Marco Hall’s biography: age, family, house, net worth, boxing

TikTok has taken the world by storm, and Marco Hall has taken the platform by storm. He is one of the most viral sought-after personalities on the platform, whose fame skyrocketed, thanks to his exquisite content creation skills. Often, he creates funny and creative content for his huge fanbase.

The social media influencer posing for a photo. Photo: @iammarcohall

Source: Instagram

Who is Marco Hall when the cameras are off? Is the social media influencer married? Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Marco Hall

Marco Hall Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 February 1985

9 February 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Nevada, the United States of America

Nevada, the United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Brooke Ashley

Brooke Ashley Children: 3

3 Profession: Boxer, TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer

Boxer, TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer Net worth: $400,000 - $500,000

$400,000 - $500,000 Instagram: @iammarcohall

@iammarcohall TikTok: @iammarcohall

@iammarcohall YouTube: The Beverly Halls

Marco Hall's biography

The social media influencer was born in Nevada, the United States of America. He is an American national of a mixed ethnic background.

What is Marco Hall's age?

The TikTok star was born on 9 February 1985. Therefore, as of 2022, he is 37 years old.

The famous TikTok star posing for a photo with his kids. Photo: @iammarcohall

Source: Instagram

What is Marco's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Marco Hall famous for?

Marco Hall is an American-based boxer and social media personality whose expertise is on TikTok and YouTube. He started his career as a boxer in 2011 when he was 26 years old. As a boxer, he fought with high profile personalities such as Angel Figueroa and Francisco Javier Lopez Chavez.

His fame in the boxing arena rose after he had a training session with the famous Floyd Mayweather Jr. Through his boxing career, Hall became a fitness enthusiast training different personalities physically and through social media.

The boxer started his social media career in 2019 when he launched his official TikTok account. After he uploaded a video featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr, his account amassed numerous fans. He has since uploaded videos through the years, and as a result, he boasts over 5 million followers and 100 million likes on the platform.

Aside from TikTok, Marco is also a famous personality on YouTube, where he runs a self-titled YouTube channel. In the channel, he often uploads videos on fitness and boxing. As of 2022, the social media star has over 80k subscribers. Additionally, he co-runs another channel, The Beverly Halls, with his wife. As of 2022, the channel has amassed over 3 million subscribers.

How did Marco Hall meet his wife?

Marco hall met his wife, Brooke Ashley, in Warren's town. The couple has three kids, Braylon, who is from Brooke's previous relationship. Mar'Cannon, the boxer's first son from his previous relationship, and Caedon, whom they had together. Marco Hall's family is often featured in The Beverly Halls' YouTube channel.

The social media influencer posing for a photo with his wife, Brooke Ashley. Photo: @iammarcohall

Source: Instagram

How tall is Marco Hall?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres, and his weight is 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has brown eyes, and he often maintains a buzz-cut hairstyle that is also black. However, the boxer has maintained his physique through his regular workouts.

What is Marco Hall's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media influencer is worth. However, according to Celebs Life Reel, he has an estimated net worth of $400,000 - $500,000. Judging from Marco Hall's house tour, The Beverly Halls New House Tour, that he uploaded on the family channel, it is evident that he lives a lavish life.

Marco Hall is an American-based social media personality who has not only become a sought-after personality over a short period but has also managed to maintain a clean profile since he debuted in his career. As a result, he often engages his audience.

