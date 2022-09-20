Derik Beeston’s biography: who is Sarah Beeston's husband?

Derik Beeston is a famous YouTuber and social media personality from the United States widely known for his YouTube channel, The Beeston Fam. Mostly he uploads pranks, challenges, vlogs, life updates and Q&A videos.

Photo: @derikbeeston on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Derik Beeston is a well-known social media celebrity. His YouTube channel has made him famous for his unique content. Aside from YouTube, he is also prominent on Instagram and TikTok, with a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full name Derik Jacob Beeston Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Utah, United States Current residence Oahu, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Sarah Children 1 Education Lehi High School Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $2 million

Derik Beeston's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Utah, United States. His nationality is American, and he is of white ethnicity. Derik Beeston's parents are Michelle and Joe. He once featured them in a YouTube video in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Who are Derik Beeston's siblings?

He has an older brother named Tanner. The two are always mistaken for twins because they look alike. Derik Beeston's brother is also a YouTuber and social media influencer. He came to prominence following his appearance on his wife's YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.09 million subscribers. She also has one sister named Larissa. Unlike them, she is in the beauty industry.

How old is Derik Beeston?

Derik Beeston's age is 27 years old as of 2022. The American YouTuber was born on 22 September 1995. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Derik Beeston's occupation

Derik is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality. He has a YouTube channel, The Beeston Fam, which he runs with the help of his wife, Sarah. The channel was launched on 2 November 2019. He has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading pranks, challenges, family vlogs, and lifestyle videos on the channel, which currently has over 1.9 million subscribers.

His content has played a huge role in his rise to YouTube popularity. Besides posting his videos on YouTube, the American content creator also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he currently has more than 174 followers. Also, he has a substantial following of more than 300 thousand on TikTok.

What is Derik Beeston's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. However, this is not the official net worth figure. He primarily earns his income as a content creator.

Who is Derik Beeston's wife?

Derik Beeston's family comprises his wife, Sarah Beeston and his son Jack. Sarah is an American YouTuber and TikTok star. The two celebrities met at a hiking site, after which they dated for a year before tying the knot on 17 June 2016 in a private ceremony.

The two welcomed their firstborn son Jack on 16 October 2020. The duo is expecting their second born (a girl). She will be born in either November or December.

When was Derik Beeston's accident?

The American celebrity fell down from a 30-foot cliff in St. George, Utah, on 4 April 2010, but he survived. He shared his story in one of his YouTube videos, stating that it was a near-death experience. However, he is still facing numerous health challenges because of the accident.

FQAs

Who is Derik Beeston? He is an American YouTuber and social media personality. He is known for sharing family vlogs, challenges, and pranks videos on his channel. What is Derik Beeston's age? He is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 September. Who are Derik Beeston's siblings? He has a brother named Tanner, a YouTuber and social media influencer. He also has a sister named Larissa. Who is Derik Beeston's twin? Unfortunately, he has no twin. The influencer and his brother Tanner are often mistaken for twins because of their striking resemblance. When is Derik Beeston's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 September every year. Who is Derik Beeston's wife? He has been married to Sarah, an online personality, since 2016. What is Derik Beeston's net worth? The famous social media influencer's alleged net worth is $5 million.

Derik Beeston is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer. He has a significant following on various social media platforms, especially on YouTube and TikTok. The influencer is currently living in Oahu, Hawaii, the United States, with his family.

READ ALSO: Jayla Walton's biography: age, height, birthday, siblings

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jayla Walton's biography. She is a young American actress, model and social media influencer. To most people, she is known as the sister of Javon Walton, a young American actor. Additionally, Jayla is known for appearing in the film 1-800-Hot-Nite.

Jayla Walton started sharing her content on TikTok in August 2018. She posts lip-syncs, comedy skits, and dance videos on her account. She is also active on Instagram and mainly posts her modelling photos.

Source: Legit.ng