CoryxKenshin’s age, real name, birthday, parents, net worth
Celebrity biographies

by  Isaac Wangethi

CoryxKenshin is an American Twitch streamer, singer, online gaming YouTuber and social media influencer. He became prominent by sharing horror games, particularly RPG horrors, on his YouTube channel. Read on to find out more about CoryxKenshin's age, nationality and more.

CoryxKenshin
CoryxKenshin posing for a photo sitting (L), and him with a plant pot on his head (R). Photo: @coryxkenshin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

CoryxKenshin created his YouTube channel in 2009. Currently, he boasts a massive following across various social media platforms. Apart from being a successful YouTuber, he is also a singer with songs such as The Pizza Rap, Bring A Friend, and Stay Wit Me.

Profile summary

Full nameCory DeVantè Williams
NicknameCoryxKenshin
GenderMale
Date of birth9 November 1992
Age30 years old (as of September 2023)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthAnn Arbor, Michigan, United States
Current residenceFarmington Hills, Michigan, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds80
Weight in kilograms176
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherAnthony K. Williams Jr.
MotherStephanie Williams
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
UniversityMichigan State University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
ProfessionYouTuber, gamer, entrepreneur, singer
Net worth$15 million
YouTubeCoryxKenshin
X (Twitter)@CoryxKenshin

What is CoryxKenshin’s age?

How old is CoryxKenshin? He is 30 years old as of September 2023. Cory was born on 9 November 1992. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. The American social media sensation was born Cory DeVante Williams in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States and raised in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The YouTuber is the son of Anthony K. Williams Jr. and Stephanie Williams. His father works at Ford Motors Company. He was raised alongside two siblings: a sister, Aleya and a brother named Antony Williams, a YouTuber.

CoryxKenshin’s real name
Cory posing for a photo in a black cap and hoodie (L) and in a white t-shirt (R). Photo: @coryxkenshin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The singer joined Michigan State University in 2010 to study Media Arts but quit after two years. He later enrolled for a bachelor's degree in Computer Science (Game Development) at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Cory also dropped out to pursue his YouTube career.

Career

Cory is a famous YouTuber, singer, professional gamer and Twitch streamer. He began his gaming career playing horror games, mainly RPG horrors. In addition, he plays Super Punch-Out!, Bloodborne, Mortal Kombat X and Dark Souls. Cory has participated in several gaming festivals, including Comic-Con International and PAX.

DeVante launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 26 April 2009. His account mainly consists of his gaming videos, reactions and cosplays of characters such as Spiderman and Batman. The channel has amassed over 17 million subscribers as of this writing.

The social media sensation is active on Instagram, with over 3 million followers at the time of writing. Cory is also on X (Twitter) with 2 million followers.

Additionally, he is on TikTok, with a substantial following of over 5 million followers and more than 21 million likes. His Twitch account currently has 141 thousand followers. The singer is also an entrepreneur. He runs a clothing line, selling T-shirts, hoodies, tops and more.

Aside from being a YouTuber, gamer and social media influencer, he is a musician. He released his debut EP album, No Luv, in 2023. Below are some of CoryxKenshin's songs.

SongsYear
FOR THE SAMURAI2023
The Pizza Rap2023
Sonic Dreams2023
Stay Wit Me2023
Switch The Colors2022
Friday Night Funkin'2022
Don't Make Love2021
Don't Leave It2019
Things I Can't Stand2017
The Waiting Room2017

What is CoryxKenshin's net worth?

The YouTuber's net worth is alleged to be $15 million. His primary source of income is from his gaming career and brand promotions. The gamer also earns wealth from his music career and sales from his merch.

Fast facts about CoryxKenshin

  1. Who is CoryxKenshin? He is a famous gamer, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur and musician.
  2. What is CoryxKenshin's real name? His real name is Cory DeVantè Williams.
  3. When is Coryxkenshin's birthday? The YouTube star celebrates his birthday on 9 November.
  4. How old is CoryxKenshin now? He is 30 years old as of September 2023.
  5. What is CoryxKenshin's nationality? He is an American citizen.
  6. Where is CoryxKenshin from? He hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States.
  7. Who are CoryxKenshin's parents? His father is Anthony K. Williams Jr., and his mother is Stephanie Williams.
  8. What is CoryxKenshin's net worth? The entrepreneur's net worth is alleged to be $15 million.
  9. Where does CoryxKenshin live? He currently resides in Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States.

CoryxKenshin is a social media influencer, singer, entrepreneur and online gaming YouTuber. CoryxKenshin's age is 30 years old as of September 2023, as he was born on 9 November 1992. He has released several tracks, such as The Pizza Rap and Friday Night Funkin'.

