CoryxKenshin’s age, real name, birthday, parents, net worth
CoryxKenshin is an American Twitch streamer, singer, online gaming YouTuber and social media influencer. He became prominent by sharing horror games, particularly RPG horrors, on his YouTube channel. Read on to find out more about CoryxKenshin's age, nationality and more.
CoryxKenshin created his YouTube channel in 2009. Currently, he boasts a massive following across various social media platforms. Apart from being a successful YouTuber, he is also a singer with songs such as The Pizza Rap, Bring A Friend, and Stay Wit Me.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Cory DeVantè Williams
|Nickname
|CoryxKenshin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|9 November 1992
|Age
|30 years old (as of September 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States
|Current residence
|Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|80
|Weight in kilograms
|176
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Anthony K. Williams Jr.
|Mother
|Stephanie Williams
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|Michigan State University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|Profession
|YouTuber, gamer, entrepreneur, singer
|Net worth
|$15 million
|YouTube
|CoryxKenshin
|X (Twitter)
|@CoryxKenshin
What is CoryxKenshin’s age?
How old is CoryxKenshin? He is 30 years old as of September 2023. Cory was born on 9 November 1992. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. The American social media sensation was born Cory DeVante Williams in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States and raised in Detroit, Michigan, USA.
The YouTuber is the son of Anthony K. Williams Jr. and Stephanie Williams. His father works at Ford Motors Company. He was raised alongside two siblings: a sister, Aleya and a brother named Antony Williams, a YouTuber.
The singer joined Michigan State University in 2010 to study Media Arts but quit after two years. He later enrolled for a bachelor's degree in Computer Science (Game Development) at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Cory also dropped out to pursue his YouTube career.
Career
Cory is a famous YouTuber, singer, professional gamer and Twitch streamer. He began his gaming career playing horror games, mainly RPG horrors. In addition, he plays Super Punch-Out!, Bloodborne, Mortal Kombat X and Dark Souls. Cory has participated in several gaming festivals, including Comic-Con International and PAX.
DeVante launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 26 April 2009. His account mainly consists of his gaming videos, reactions and cosplays of characters such as Spiderman and Batman. The channel has amassed over 17 million subscribers as of this writing.
The social media sensation is active on Instagram, with over 3 million followers at the time of writing. Cory is also on X (Twitter) with 2 million followers.
Additionally, he is on TikTok, with a substantial following of over 5 million followers and more than 21 million likes. His Twitch account currently has 141 thousand followers. The singer is also an entrepreneur. He runs a clothing line, selling T-shirts, hoodies, tops and more.
Aside from being a YouTuber, gamer and social media influencer, he is a musician. He released his debut EP album, No Luv, in 2023. Below are some of CoryxKenshin's songs.
|Songs
|Year
|FOR THE SAMURAI
|2023
|The Pizza Rap
|2023
|Sonic Dreams
|2023
|Stay Wit Me
|2023
|Switch The Colors
|2022
|Friday Night Funkin'
|2022
|Don't Make Love
|2021
|Don't Leave It
|2019
|Things I Can't Stand
|2017
|The Waiting Room
|2017
What is CoryxKenshin's net worth?
The YouTuber's net worth is alleged to be $15 million. His primary source of income is from his gaming career and brand promotions. The gamer also earns wealth from his music career and sales from his merch.
CoryxKenshin is a social media influencer, singer, entrepreneur and online gaming YouTuber. CoryxKenshin's age is 30 years old as of September 2023, as he was born on 9 November 1992. He has released several tracks, such as The Pizza Rap and Friday Night Funkin'.
