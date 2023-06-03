Who is Frankie LaPenna? The story of the viral TikTok man

Frankie LaPenna is a TikTok star, content creator, social media influencer and videographer. He rose to stardom after posting videos of him going on wild adventures while in the middle of a Zoom meeting on his TikTok platform. His comedic content and funny short skits led to his online fame.

The TikTok star, Frankie LaPenna. Photo: @frankielap on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frankie LaPenna began his TikTok journey in December 2020. He boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and YouTube. He is famously known as the green screen guy, the moustache guy and the dump truck guy.

Profile summary

Full name Frankie LaPenna Nickname The green screen guy Gender Male Date of birth 19 September 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Current residence Rockford, MI, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kayla Lewicki High School Grand Rapids Christian High School University Grand Valley State University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, videographer Net worth $700,000 Instagram @frankielap YouTube Frankie LaPenna

Frankie LaPenna's biography

The TikTok star was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. What is Frankie LaPenna's age? Frankie is 25 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 19 September 1997. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

He has a brother called Joey, who died. Frankie attended Grand Christian High School. After completing secondary school, he joined Grand Valley State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Cinematography and Film/Video Production in 2020.

What is Frankie LaPenna famous for?

He is a TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer and videographer. He came into the limelight due to his unique videos of him attending virtual meetings while on wild adventures, using the green screen.

The experiences included shopping at the supermarket, biking, diving, or during an NFL game. He commands a massive following with over 8 million followers and more than 238 million likes on TikTok as of this writing.

His fame on TikTok made him gain popularity on Instagram. He mainly shares short comedy-related videos such as running, lifting weights, squatting and MMA fighting while putting on his fake behind. Currently, his account boasts over 1 million followers.

He launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 21 June 2011, mainly uploading short comedic videos. As of now, the channel has over 4 million subscribers. He is also on Snapchat with over 95 thousand subscribers.

The social media influencer is also a videographer and video editor. He relocated to Calabasas, California, in June 2018 to video shoot and edit for his employers. Frankie learned how to operate as a content creator on a large scale. He edited over 150 videos.

In April 2019, the content creator worked at The LaPenna Group Incorporated. His work comprised preserving, restoring and organizing old 1940s photographs, documents and letters through Photoshop. He also worked as a video director at Point O'pines Camp for girls between June 2019 and August 2019.

In September 2020, the TikTok celebrity began working part-time at Launch Kit in Rockford, Michigan, United States as a director of photography. He worked there for almost two and a half years.

Frankie has been working as a freelance videographer since January 2015. He has also been the president of marketing for FLP Productions LLC since December 2020.

What is Frankie LaPenna's net worth?

The entertainer's net worth is alleged to be $700,000. He majorly earns his wealth through his social media endeavours and his career as a videographer and president of marketing.

Frankie LaPenna's height and weight

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Is Frankie LaPenna real?

Yes, the TikTok celebrity is a real person. However, what is alleged to be faked about him is his big behind which has made him be dubbed the Jim Kardashian.

FAQs

Who is Frankie LaPenna? He was a TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer and freelance videographer well known for his entertaining videos on TikTok. When is Frankie LaPenna's birthday? He marks his birthday on 19 September. How old is Frankie LaPenna? He is 25 years old as of 2023. Where is Frankie LaPenna from? The TikTok star hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. What is Frankie LaPenna's real job? He is a social media influencer, freelance videographer and the president of marketing for FLP Productions LLC. How tall is Frankie LaPenna? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. How much is Frankie LaPenna worth? He has an alleged net worth of $700,000. Who is Frankie LaPenna's girlfriend? The social media sensation is presumed to be dating Kayla Lewick, a producer and director.

Frankie LaPenna is an online content creator, social media influencer and videographer. He has gained an extensive following on TikTok due to his entertaining content, which has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He is the president of marketing at FLP Productions LLC.

Legit.ng recently published Ashton Meem's biography. She is an advertising operations assistant from the United States. Ashton is widely recognized as the ex-wife of Russell Wilson, a famous NLF player. She currently resides in Richmond, Virginia, United States.

Ashton Meem was born in 1987 to her parents Lang and Molly Meem. She got married to her ex-husband, Russell Wilson, on 14 January 2012, but they divorced after two years. Since the divorce, Ashton has maintained a private life.

Source: Legit.ng