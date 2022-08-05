Sarah Beeston’s biography: age, family, maiden name, net worth

Sarah Beeston is a prominent TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for her comedy, dance and pranks videos that she frequently shares on TikTok. She runs The Beeston Fam YouTube channel alongside her husband.

Sarah Beeston is a popular influencer who commands a significant fan following on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. She is married to Derik, a fellow online personality.

Profile summary

Maiden name Sarah Ashley Clifford Known as Sarah Beeston Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Utah, United States Current residence Oahu, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Paul Mother Aly Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Derik Beeston Children 1 University Brigham Young University Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @sarah_bee

Sarah Beeston's biography

The American YouTuber was born in Utah, United States of America. Sarah Beeston's parents are Paul and Aly. She was raised alongside her brother Ryan Clifford, a fashionista. The YouTuber also had an older sister named Amanda, who died in a car accident in 2008. She attended Brigham Young University.

How old is Sarah Beeston?

Sarah Beeston's age is 26 years as of 2022. She was born on 12 August 1996. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Sarah is a TikTok star, YouTuber and social media personality. She is known for uploading family vlogs and pregnancy journey videos on her social media pages. Sarah has a YouTube channel, The Beeston Fam, which she runs alongside her husband. The channel was created on 2 November 2019 and has 1.7 million subscribers at present. Before starting her social media career, she used to be a photographer.

She is also on TikTok, with 4 million followers and over 160 million likes. Apart from YouTube and TikTok, she is also active and famous on Instagram, with 644 thousand followers at the time of writing.

What is Sarah Beeston's net worth?

According to Celebrities Buzz, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. This information, however, is not verified. She primarily earns her income as a content creator.

Who is Sarah Beeston's husband?

The TikTok star is married to Derik Beeston, an American social media personality and entrepreneur. The two exchanged their wedding vows on 17 June 2016. The famous YouTubers welcomed their firstborn son named Jack on 16 October 2020.

On 2 June 2022, Sarah and Derik Beeston announced they are expecting a baby and later revealed that it will be a girl. She is supposed to be born in December 2022.

How tall is Sarah Beeston?

The social media sensation is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs approximately 114 pounds or 52 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Sarah Beeston? She is an American TikTok celebrity, YouTuber and social media influencer. What is Sarah Beeston's maiden name? Her maiden name is Sarah Ashley Clifford. What happened to Sarah Beeston's sister? The YouTuber lost her older sister, Amanda, years ago in a car accident. Who is Sarah Beeston's brother? Her brother is Ryan Clifford. Where does the Beeston family live? The family currently lives in Oahu, Hawaii, United States. Who is Sarah Beeston's husband? She is married to social media personality Derik Beeston. What is Sarah Beeston's baby name? Her firstborn son is called Jack.

Sarah Beeston is a well known YouTuber and TikToker. Thanks to her engaging videos, she has a considerable audience on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Aside from her social media career, she is a mother and a wife.

