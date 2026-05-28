A heartbreaking video shared on TikTok captured the moment Jarvis questioned popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels

In the now-viral video, she asked the mother of two about her children and when she had last seen them after her separation from her husband

Emotional reactions followed the video on TikTok as social media users flooded the comments section to react

Popular content creator Jarvis Jadrolita recently engaged in an emotional conversation with Nigerian actress Regina Daniels.

A video of the touching scene circulated online, drawing strong reactions from viewers who watched it.

Jarvis asks Regina Daniels about her children. Photo credit: @Jarvis, Regina Daniels.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis questions Regina Daniels about her children

The clip captured Jarvis having a sensitive conversation about motherhood and separation.

In the footage shared through the account @positivitytv on TikTok, Jarvis was seen speaking directly with the actress during a live video session.

She directed her questions toward the subject of Regina Daniels’s two children, Minor and Khalifa, seeking to understand how much time had passed since they had last been together and whether the separation left an emotional impact.

From Jarvis’s perspective, the intention behind the questions was to give space for an honest response on the realities of co-parenting after a separation.

She framed her inquiries gently, aiming to understand the actress’s experience without pressing beyond what was offered.

The conversation moved toward how the actress felt about being apart from her sons and whether she held hope for future time spent with them.

She asked:

"When last did you see your children? You miss them?"

Jarvis questions Regina Daniels about her two kids, Munir and Khalifa. Photo credit: @Jarvis, Jadrolita.

Source: TikTok

Regina Daniels responded by expressing that she did miss her children and that she remained hopeful about seeing them again soon.

She maintained that she trusted the situation would improve with time and that she relied on her faith in God to carry her through the period of separation.

She also touched on when she had last been with them, noting that it had been some time prior.

When describing her sons, she mentioned their growth and shared a small detail about one of them losing a baby tooth, which she recalled with a soft laugh.

In her words:

"Yes of course, but I know I will see them soon. By God's grace. I saw them last year. My first son will be 6 this year, my first son 4. My son's teeth fell off (laughs)."

Reactions trail Jarvis and Regina Daniels' conversation

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react.

@HEALTHY DRINKS IN BENIN CITY said:

"Only a mother would understand that she tried to hold back tears while answering Jarvis especially the part “I saw them last year”.

@Ella sparkle said:

"I just love the way she talks. God should pls make it possible for her to see her kids mehnn. She is just too calm."

@Dijakay said:

"It seems like only a mom could really get the pain, she held back tears while talking to Jarvis, especially when she said, "I saw them last year."

@Timi love said:

"Nawa oh for epa oh my sweet Gina, i can feel the pain in her voice when jarvis asked of her children."

@KIN CASUALS said:

"This case is like a reverse case , mama Gina took her kids away from the papa according to blog and talk tho allegedly and now the daughter is facing the same sht in another way wrong."

@mbinzealice commented:

"This is painful, as a Mom no man has the right to stop a woman from seeing her children, knowing exactly what women go through to bring them into this world. Gina be strong i feel ur pain. Am happy i was able to run away with my children 2 weeks ago. After i was separated from them for 7 months. i went in his absence and took my 3 children. now am having a convocation am going there soon may God help me."

@City of praise added:

"When I heard I saw them last year my heart aches, I mean some men are terrible, how on earth can you withhold children from their mom may God answer Gina soonest so her heart can know joy again in Jesus name amen."

See the post below:

Jarvis drags her boyfriend Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a recent discussion between popular Nigerian AI girl Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend, Peller, went viral.

In the video, the couple discussed their future plans, with Jarvis insisting that she wanted to start a business.

Source: Legit.ng