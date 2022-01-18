Legit Tim’s biography: age, career, sister, wife, net worth

Legit Tim is an American YouTube star and social media influencer renowned for his self-titled YouTube channel. He often uploads pranks, reactions, and videos of him gifting his fans. Additionally, he co-owns another channel, The Legit Family, which he runs with his wife.

The famous YouTuber posing for a photo in front of a white car.

Source: Instagram

What is Legit Tim's real name? His real name is Timothy Sanchez-Vega. So, who is Timothy Sanchez-Vega? Have a look at his biography to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Timothy Sanchez-Vega

Nickname: Legit Tim

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 22 January 1998

Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Current residence: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Brown

Siblings: 2

Marital status: Married

Wife: Bethanie

College: Palo Alto College

Profession: YouTube star, social media influencer

Net worth: $312,000

YouTube: Legit Tim

Legit Tim's biography

The social media influencer was born in San Antonio, Texas, the United States of America, as Timothy Sanchez-Vega. He was raised alongside his brother and sister.

Sarah Grace, Legit Tim's sister, is a social media influencer renowned for her self-titled YouTube channel.

Regarding his educational background, he graduated from Palo Alto College with an Associate's degree in Business Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

The American YouTuber posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Is Legit Tim Filipino?

No, he is not. The YouTuber is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Legit Tim?

The social media influencer was born on 22 January 1998. Therefore, as of January 2022, Legit Tim's age is 24 years.

What is Tim's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, the YouTuber's zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Rise to stardom

Tim started his self-titled YouTube channel in 2013 with his debut video titled, Snapbacks Review Plus Straps. He has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading prank videos and documenting his lifestyle on the channel. Additionally, he has another YouTube channel, titled, The Legit Family, which he runs with help of his wife, Bethanie.

As of January 2022, the YouTube star has garnered a significant following across various social media platforms, with over 3 million subscribers on both channels and over 130k followers on Instagram.

Does Legit Tim have a wife?

Yes, he does. The American YouTuber is married to Bethanie, who is a digital content creator. The couple runs a family channel titled The Legit Family and uploads pranks, challenges, and funny daily vlogs.

The social media influencer posing for photo with his wife, Bethanie.

Source: Instagram

Among their recent videos are I Surprised My Wife With A Mega Mansion Tour, I Took My Husband To H**ters To See If He Checks Out The Girls and many more.

Legit Tim's net worth

No verified sources state how much the YouTube star is worth. However, according to Statsmash Com, he has an estimated net worth of $312,000. He primarily earns his income from being a social media star.

Legit Tim is a rising social media star who has consistently engaged his fans since he started his career. He is one celebrity who has maintained a clean profile since he debuted in the content creation scene.

Source: Legit.ng