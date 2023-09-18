Evan Lamicella’s bio: age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth

Evan Lamicella is a rising social media influencer from the United States. He is recognised for sharing engaging content related to fitness, modelling, and gaming. He has a considerable following on social media.

The influencer is a light blue suit (left). He is standing in front of a yellow vehicle (right). Photo: @evanlamicella on Instagram (modified by author)

Evan Lamicella is gradually establishing himself as a top social media influencer. He began online content creation in 2012 when he joined Instagram and has ventured into other platforms. Here are details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Evan Lamicella Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Philadelphia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cathy Lamicella Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Rowan University, Harvard University Profession Social media influencer, model, online gamer Net worth $100 thousand–$1 million Twitch @evanlamicella

Evan Lamicella’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in New Jersey, United States. He reportedly has an older brother, Austin. His mother is Cathy, an entrepreneur of Vietnamese ethnic background, while his father is American of white ethnicity. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity and usually refers to himself on social media as Wasian.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his undergraduate studies at Rowan University. He later joined Harvard University in 2018 and completed his studies in 2021.

How old is Evan Lamicella?

Evan Lamicella’s age is 24 years as of 2023. The American model was born on 9 March 1999. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Evan Lamicella known for?

Evan is an online content creator, model, and Twitch streamer. He is fond of sharing his modelling pictures on Instagram, where he has approximately 303 thousand followers as of writing. His TikTok account has 1.5 million followers, where he shares engaging content, including lip-syncs, challenges, fitness videos, and workout routines.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 8 thousand subscribers. The channel was created in February 2016, and he uses the platform to share short scary videos and games. He is a gamer who streams live video games using his Twitch account.

Evan Lamicella’s net worth

The social media influencer’s net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million, according to Idol Net Worth. He makes money from his content creation career and other online ventures, such as brand endorsements.

How tall is Evan Lamicella?

Evan Lamicella’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Evan Lamicella

When is Evan Lamicella’s birthday? The social media influencer was born on 9 March 1999. What is Evan Lamicella’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity (White-Asian). His mother is Vietnamese, and his father is American. Where does Evan Lamicella come from? He is from New Jersey and resides in Philadelphia, United States. Why is Evan Lamicella famous? He is a social media influencer, model, and online gamer. What is Evan Lamicella’s sexuality? He recently revealed through an Instagram Story that he is straight. Is Evan Lamicella dating anyone? The New Jersey native is presumably not dating anyone, as he has not revealed his relationship status. What is Evan Lamicella’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Evan Lamicella is an up-and-coming social media influencer. He is also a gamer on Twitch and shares his gaming videos on YouTube and TikTok. The influencer is a Harvard University graduate who lives in Philadelphia, United States.

