Femi Azeez has declared his ambition to play at the AFCON and FIFA World Cup with Nigeria

Eric Chelle criticised parts of the winger’s performance despite his brace against Zimbabwe

Azeez continues to attract praise after an impressive season with Millwall

Femi Azeez has opened up on his dream of reaching the FIFA World Cup and winning major trophies with the Super Eagles after his sensational debut performance against Zimbabwe.

The Millwall forward made headlines after scoring twice to help Nigeria defeat Zimbabwe 2-0 in the Unity Cup semi-final in London.

Femi Azeez celebrating his goal for Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2026 semi final against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa

Source: Getty Images

Despite the dream debut, Chelle surprisingly expressed dissatisfaction with some aspects of Azeez’s overall display, particularly his technical contribution and decision-making during the match.

However, the 24-year-old winger has now made it clear that his ambitions with the national team remain massive as he targets both AFCON success and a future appearance at the World Cup.

Azeez outlines huge Super Eagles ambitions

Speaking after the match in an interview with journalist Olawale Ayeni, Azeez revealed the kind of football Nigerians should expect from him going forward.

The forward promised more attacking football, goals and creativity whenever he wears the famous green and white jersey.

“I think Nigerians should expect more of the same, goals, assists, attacking football, getting forward a lot and creating great chances,” Azeez said.

He then went even further by openly declaring his desire to become a regular member of the Super Eagles setup for future major tournaments.

“My ambitions with the team are very clear. Obviously, I want to go to the AFCON, I want to win the competition and I want to go to the World Cup and do as well as we possibly can.

“By God’s grace, and if Eric or the manager continues to call me up, I will always be honoured and ready to come straight away.”

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Chelle criticises Azeez despite match-winning brace

Although Azeez emerged as the hero against Zimbabwe, Chelle insisted the winger still had several weaknesses to improve.

The Super Eagles coach admitted he was pleased with the goals but remained unhappy with Azeez’s technical execution and ball retention during the game.

“You can ask Azeez directly. The first objective was for him to run today; this is what I asked of them,” Chelle explained.

“The second instruction was to press high, but during the 90 minutes, they did not.

“We have to analyse the performance, particularly Azeez’s. I know he scored two goals, so congratulations to him.”

Chelle then delivered an even tougher assessment of the winger’s overall contribution.

“But he lost possession far too often, technically, so I’m not happy. He won the ball back at times, but other times he didn’t, so I’m not happy. But for his debut, I can say congratulations to him.”

The coach also refused to guarantee Azeez a place in Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

“If I want him for the games against Portugal and Poland, I’ll say yes. But if I don’t want him, I’ll , no,” Chelle added.

Nigeria’s World Cup heartbreak continues

Azeez’s bold World Cup ambition arrives at a difficult period for Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles have experienced a painful mix of continental success and World Cup disappointment over the last few years.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to Ghana on away goals following a frustrating 1-1 draw in Abuja.

However, the Super Eagles managed to rebuild confidence during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Led by a disciplined defensive system, Nigeria reached the final before losing 2-1 to the hosts.

According to ESPN, captain William Troost-Ekong won Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali became one of the breakout stars of the competition.

Nigeria followed that performance with another strong AFCON campaign in Morocco, eventually finishing third after defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Still, World Cup qualification problems continued to haunt the team. Despite the expanded qualification spots for African nations, Nigeria struggled badly against smaller opponents including Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Benin, during the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Poor performances and repeated coaching changes eventually resulted in the Super Eagles missing a second consecutive World Cup.

Azeez emerging as Nigeria’s newest attacking star

Nigeria celebrating in the Unity Cup 2026 semi final against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa

Source: Getty Images

Even with the disappointment surrounding Nigeria’s World Cup situation, Azeez’s emergence has provided supporters with fresh optimism.

According to BBC, the Millwall attacker enjoyed a superb club season, scoring 11 goals as the English side finished third in the Championship before suffering heartbreak in the playoff semi-finals.

His performances earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season and also attracted attention from Premier League clubs.

Azeez’s rise has even caught the attention of Wayne Rooney, who praised the winger’s intelligence and suitability for top-flight football.

“I think Femi Azeez. He’s a player I’ve watched, and I really like him,” Rooney said on The Overlap.

“He’s an intelligent football player, and I think to go and play in the Premier League, you need that intelligence to be able to find space to take the ball and be a match-winner.

“I think he’s one player who’s most suited to the Premier League.”

Azeez also joined an impressive list of Nigerian stars who scored on their Super Eagles debut, including Ademola Lookman, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and Akor Adams.

Azeez prepares for Unity Cup final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Azeez is expected to feature again when Nigeria face Jamaica in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup.

The encounter will be a repeat of last year’s final, where the Super Eagles defeated the Reggae Boyz 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Source: Legit.ng