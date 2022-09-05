Jayla Walton’s biography: age, height, birthday, siblings

Jayla Walton is an actress, model, athlete and social media influencer from the United States. She is best recognized for being the sister of Javon Walton, an American actor. She is also known for appearing in the documentary No Days Off.

Photo: @jaylawaltonofficial on Instagram

Source: UGC

Jayla is an up-and-coming actress with two acting credits. She is also famous for her social media massive online audience, especially on Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Jayla Cookie Walton Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexual Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father DJ Walton Mother Jessica Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, athlete, model, content creator

Jayla Walton's biography

Where is Jayla Walton born? The American actress was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is the daughter of DJ Walton, a boxer and founder of Onward Athletics and her mother, Jessica, a businessperson.

Who are Jayla Walton's siblings?

She was raised alongside her three brothers, Javon, Jaden and Daelo. Jaden and Javon are twins. Javon is an actor best known for his role as Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria while Jaden Walton is an athlete and social media personality. Her younger brother Daelo is also an actor.

How old is Jayla Walton?

Jayla Walton's age is 18 years as of 2022. She was born on 12 September 2004. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

She is a renowned social media celebrity, actress, model and volleyball player. In 2020, the American actress was featured in a music video for Alicia Key's Love Looks Better. As an actress, she has two credits under her name.

Below are Jayla Walton's movies and TV shows she has appeared:

1-1800-Hot-Nite (20022) as Kelly

(20022) as Kelly Utopia (2020) as Girl

Apart from being an actress, Jayla is a TikTok star. She uploaded her first TikTok video in August 2018. She currently has 2.5 million followers on her TikTok account, where she mainly shares lip-sync and funny videos.

She is also on Instagram, where she boasts 1.4 million followers as of the time of writing. She mainly posts her modelling photos. Additionally, she is on Twitter with over 19 thousand followers.

What is Jayla Walton's sexuality?

The American actress answered her fans on TikTok about her sexuality after being questioned about having a queer flag in her room. She explained that her attraction is not restricted to any specific gender; thus, she might be considered pansexual. However, she said she loves women.

How tall is Jayla Walton?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

FAQs

Jayla Walton is a young actress, model and social media influencer. She has two acting credits and boasts a massive following on TikTok and Instagram. She is also known as the sister of actor Javon.

Source: Legit.ng