Adelfa Marr’s biography: what is known about Manny Montana’s wife?

Adelfa Marr is an American actress, freelance writer and life coach. She is recognized as the wife of the American actor Manny Montana. He has appeared in films like Good Girls, Graceland, and Power. The American actress has also appeared in the popular NBC show, Good Girls. Besides that, she is an established freelancer who works for 21Ninety Publications as a staff writer.

Adelfa Marr started her career as a life coach in 2019. She has a website where she guides people on their spiritual and personal growth. The American life coach does interviews on her website and teaches people about personal care, healthy eating, exercising, and self-love. She is currently residing in Long Beach, California, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Adelfa Marr Gender Female Date of birth 3 August 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Long Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 30-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-58-81 Shoe size 5 (UK) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Manny Montana Children 1 College Guttman community college Profession Life coach, freelance writer, social media personality Net worth $200,000

Adelfa Marr’s bio

The celebrity wife was born and raised in 1992 in the United States of America. Adelfa Marr’s ethnicity is mixed, as she belongs to the African-American and Latina ethnic groups. Her nationality is American.

She completed her schooling at Guttman community college in New York, United States of America. She studied Liberal arts and sciences at college and graduated in 2014.

What is Adelfa Marr’s age?

The American life coach is 30 years old as of 2022. Adelfa Marr’s birthday is on 3 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Adelfa Marr do?

Adelfa is a life coach, freelance writer, actress and social media personality. She made her life coaching debut in 2019. She runs online sessions to assist clients in their spiritual and personal life processes. She addresses issues around healthy living, exercising, personal care and self-love.

The life coach runs a self-titled website for providing life coaching services and blog writing. As a freelancer, Adelfa covers a wide scope of topics like skincare tips, music playlists, general beauty tips and many more.

The freelance writer works for a lifestyle platform dedicated to enriching the lives of multicultural women, 21Ninety Publications. She has been working for the publication since 2018. The writer releases content on various topics, including motherhood and self-care. Her content has been published in Byrdie, The Thirty and INKind.life.

The celebrity wife is also in the film industry. She played Dylan on the Good Girls TV series, where her husband is the series regular.

Adelfa is a social media personality with a substantial following on Instagram. Adelfa Marr’s Instagram account has almost 80 thousand followers. She is fond of sharing lifestyle photos on the platform.

What is Adelfa Marr’s net worth?

The American life coach’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. However, the information source is unverified and, therefore, unreliable. She earns her money primarily from life coaching and a writing career.

Who is Adelfa Marr’s spouse?

Her partner is American actor Manny Montana. The duo started dating in 2015. Adelfa Marr’s wedding with Manny Montana was held in 2016.

The American life coach is a mother of one. Adelfa Marr’s son was born a year later after she married Manny. The family resides in Long Beach, California, United States.

What is Adelfa Marr’s height?

The American life coach stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres). She weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 30-23-32 (76-58-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Adelfa Marr

Who is Manny Montana married to? The American actor is married to Adelfa Marr. What does Adelfa Marr do? She is a life coach, freelance writer, actress and social media personality. When was Adelfa Marr’s wedding held? The American life coach tied the knot with Manny Montana in 2016. What is Adelfa Marr’s age? Manny Montana’s wife is 30 years old as of August 2022. What is Adelfa Marr’s ethnicity? The American life coach is of African-American ethnicity. What movies was Adelfa Marr in? She appeared as Dylan in one episode of the Good Girl TV series. What is Adelfa Marr’s nationality? She is of American nationality.

Adelfa Marr is an actress, freelance writer and life coach from the United States. She garnered fame as the wife of the American actor Manny Montana. The freelance writer is recognized for blogging about motherhood and self-care.

