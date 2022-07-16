Global site navigation

Tarayummy’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, boyfriend
Сelebrity biographies

by  Brian Oroo

Tarayummy is an Instagram model, YouTuber and social media personality from the United States of America. She is popular on Instagram and TikTok. Aside from that, she is famous on YouTube, where she uploads vlogs and videos recapping her different life events.

Tarayummy
Photo: @tarayummyy on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tarayummy came into the limelight after she started posting her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading videos on YouTube. She is popular on TikTok with an extensive fan base.

Profile summary

Real nameTara Thompson
Famous asTarayummy
GenderFemale
Date of birth31 July 2000
Age22 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthMaryland, United States of America
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, US
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPersian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6''
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches34-26-35
Body measurements centimetres86-66-89
Shoe size6 (UK)
Dress size5 (US)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
Relationship statusIn a relationship
BoyfriendJake Webber
ProfessionInstagram model, YouTuber, social media influencer
YouTube@tarayummy

Tarayummy’s biography

She was born on 31 July 2000 in Maryland, United States of America. She is of American nationality. What is Tarayummy’s real name? Her real name is Tara Thompson. Tarayummy’s ethnicity is Persian.

How old is Tarayummy?

The American YouTuber is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 31 July 2000. What is Tarayummy’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Tarayummy famous?

The internet sensation is known for her modelling and casual pictures on Instagram. She developed an interest in fashion and modelling in her childhood. The model posted her first photo in 2017, and since then, her popularity has increased immensely. Her Instagram account has over 554 thousand followers.

She is also a YouTuber. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 1 January 2012 and uploaded her first video in March 2019. She uploads entertaining content such as vlogs, Q&A videos, and events that happens in her life. Presently, she has over 382 thousand subscribers.

She is also an entertainer on TikTok, where she shares challenges, lip-syncing, dance videos, fashion tips and other relatable videos. She has over 1.4 million followers. The social media personality is also on Twitter, with over 214 thousand followers.

Who is Tarayummy’s boyfriend?

The YouTuber is in a relationship with the American YouTuber and internet sensation Jake Webber. The two have been dating since 2019. The Instagram star often features her boyfriend in her YouTube videos.

How tall is Tarayummy?

The American internet sensation is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg).

Tarayummy’s fast facts

  1. Who is Tarayummy? She is an American Instagram model, YouTuber and social media influencer well-recognized for her entertaining content.
  2. Is Tarayummy in a relationship? Yes, she is dating Jake Webber, an American social media influencer and YouTuber.
  3. Where is Tarayummy from? The TikTok star is from Maryland, United States of America.
  4. How much does Tarayummy weigh? She approximately weighs 121 pounds (55 kg).
  5. What is Tarayummy’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).
  6. What is Tarayummy’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2022.

Tarayummy is a content creator, Instagram model and social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to stardom after posting her modelling and casual pictures on Instagram. She is also known as the girlfriend of Jake Webber, a renowned YouTuber and internet personality.

