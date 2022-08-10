Louie Castro’s biography: age, birthday, boyfriend, net worth

Louie Castro is a popular social media influencer, makeup artist, and businessperson from the United States. He is known for sharing makeup tutorials and other entertaining videos on TikTok and YouTube. He is also recognised for his appearance in the 2019 TV show The Reality House.

Photo: @louiecastro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Louie Castro is a social media personality with a massive following on different platforms. He has attracted the attention of many netizens due to his entertaining content. He is the brother of content creator Yoatzi Castro.

Profile summary

Full name Louie Castro Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Watsonville, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Karina Castro Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Louiie Meadows University California State University Profession Social media influencer, makeup artist, entrepreneur Net worth $700 thousand - $800 thousand Twitter @louiecasttro Instagram @louiecastro TikTok @louiecastro YouTube Louie’s Life

Louie Castro’s biography

The social media entertainer was born in Watsonville, California, USA, and was raised by his parents alongside his siblings Andrea and Yoatzi. His mother, Karina Castro, is a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram, while Yoatzi is a famous social media influencer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Louie attended the California State University, Monterey Bay, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2017.

Where does Louie Castro live now? The resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Louie Castro?

Louie Castro's age is 23 years as of 2022. He was born on 18 August 1999. The YouTuber’s zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Louie Castro known for?

The celebrity is a prominent social media influencer with a massive following on different platforms. He is known for sharing makeup tutorials, funny videos, and other engaging content on his TikTok account, which has 4.5 million followers at the time of writing.

He has an audience of 2.2 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly shares his lifestyle photos while endorsing brands such as Tarte Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty. He has a second Instagram account with the username @luoiebbl.

The entertainer created his YouTube channel in March 2014, with over 2.7 million subscribers now. He shares numerous videos about recipes, makeup tips, pranks, and other relatable content there. He is also a TV personality and has appeared in The Reality House (2019) and Instant Influencer with James Charles (2020).

Apart from entertainment, he is an entrepreneur and co-owns an online apparel store called Castro Fashion with his sisters.

What is Louie Castro’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media personality’s net worth is estimated to be between $700 thousand and $800 thousand. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable. His income comes from social media entertainment, brand endorsements, and apparel sales.

Are Louie and Fern still together?

No, they are no longer an item. The TikTok sensation and Fernando Flores started dating in 2019 and called it quits after approximately two years.

Before his relationship with Fernando, he dated a lady known as Kenia, and their relationship allegedly ended after she realised he was gay.

Who is Louie Castro’s boyfriend now? He is reportedly in a relationship with Louiie Meadows, a rising social media personality and makeup artist.

Fast facts about Louie Castro

When is Louie Castro’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 18 August every year and was born in 1999. Where is Louie Castro from? He hails from Watsonville, California, USA, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Louie Castro known for? He is a renowned social media influencer, TV personality, makeup artist, and entrepreneur. What show is Louie Castro in? He appeared in The Reality House and Instant Influencer with James Charles. What is Louie Castro’s net worth? Their net worth is alleged to be between $700 thousand and $800 thousand. Are Louie and Fern still together? No, the duo called it quits in 2021. Who is Louie Castro’s boyfriend? He is reportedly in a relationship with Louiie Meadows.

Louie Castro enjoys a thriving career as a social media influencer, makeup artist, and TV personality. He also ventured into business and co-owns an online apparel store with his sisters.

READ ALSO: Cody Orlove’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng published an article about Cody Orlove’s biography. He is an American social media personality and singer. He is famous on TikTok for sharing numerous entertaining videos.

Orlove is best recognised as a social media entertainer with a significant following across social media platforms. He uploads short comedy videos on TikTok, while his YouTube channel contains pranks, challenges, and reaction videos. He also co-runs another YouTube channel with his ex-girlfriend Zoe Larvanne.

Source: Legit.ng