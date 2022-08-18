Ernestine Sclafani’s biography: who is Skip Bayless’ wife?

Ernestine Sclafani is a public relations specialist, author, and fashion guru from the United States. She has worked with multiple companies in her career, but she was not popular until she started dating and later married former ESPN sports commentator Skip Bayless.

Photo: @ernestine.sclafani.bayless on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ernestine Sclafani had an interest in the fashion world from a young age. She began her career working with fashion design companies and then opted to specialise in public relations. As a result, she has many years of experience working in the corporate world.

Profile summary

Full name Ernestine Sclafani Gender Female Date of birth 3 August 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Evelyn Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Skip Bayless College Fashion Institute of Technology, Suffolk County Community College Profession Public relations expert, author, fashion guru Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Ernestine Sclafani’s biography

The celebrity was born into a family of three children on Long Island, New York, USA. She was raised by a Jewish mother and Italian father. Her mother, Evelyn, succumbed to pancreatic cancer in August 2013. She has a brother who works as a doctor in Manhattan, New York, USA, while her sister is a surgeon in Ohio, USA.

She studied at Suffolk County Community College from 1982 to 1986 and later attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, USA.

What is Ernestine Sclafani’s age?

The famous personality is 60 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 August 1962. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Ernestine Sclafani’s profession?

She is a public relations expert, author, and fashion guru. In her career, she has worked with several reputable organisations as a fashion and public relations professional.

She ventured into the fashion world and was first employed at Izod Lacoste as an assistant accessories director in 1981. After five years, she left and joined Kayser Roth Hosiery. The famous personality also worked as the public relations director at Bally of Switzerland for approximately 10 years until 1995.

Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine opted to pursue a career in public relations and joined Edelman PR in 1995, where she worked for a decade as the vice president. Later, she took a position at Weber Shandwick PR between 2005 and 2018. Currently, she is a public relations consultant.

Sclafani is also an author and has published a book called Balls: How To Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live With A Sports Obsessed Guy. Additionally, she has a blog where she posts articles about different topics such as lifestyle and family.

How much is Ernestine Sclafani worth?

According to Biography Mask, Ernestine Bayless’ net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, note that the source of information is unverified and, thus, unreliable. She is a career woman, and her net worth is attributed to income from her multiple professions.

Is Ernestine Sclafani married?

The public relations specialist is married to the famous American sports commentator Skip Bayless. They first met when Skip Bayless hosted her client on an ESPN show in 2005. After that, they dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2010. The couple secretly tied the knot on 28 July 2016.

Are Skip and Ernestine still together?

Even though there have been rumours that they got divorced, the pair is still together and has been married for six years. They are occasionally seen on social media posts sharing best moments, such as playing golf.

Do they have children? Neither of them has children either from their current relationship or past relationships.

Ernestine Sclafani is a career woman, having worked with multiple reputable organisations as a public relations expert and fashion guru. She is married to American sports columnist Skip Bayless.

