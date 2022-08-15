Mary Ruth Joyner’s biography: what is Flo Jo’s daughter up to now?

Mary Ruth Joyner is a songwriter, gymnast, dancer, performer, and producer from the United States of America. She is also a musician famous for Hold, Secret Desire, and Heart Pain. The singer is also famous as the daughter of the late American track and field athlete Florence Griffin.

Photo: @flojoforever, @flojofilm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary Ruth Joyner has won the hearts of many due to her incredible music. Her interest in music started in childhood. Additionally, she is the founder of Flo-Jo Forever, a charitable organization.

Profile Summary

Name Mary Ruth Joyner Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1990 Age 31 years (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, CA, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Florence Griffin Father Al Joyner Marital status Married Husband Randal Children 1 College Santa Monica College, University of California Profession Musician, gymnast, dancer, songwriter, producer Net worth $950 000

Mary Ruth Joyner’s biography

Mary Ruth Joyner was born on 15 November 1990 in the United States of America. She is the daughter of the late Olympic champion Florence Griffin famous as Flo-Jo (mother) and Al Joyner (father).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her mother died on 21 September 1998 when she was 7 years old. How did Flo Jo die? Her demise was a result of suffocation after suffering an epileptic seizure. The Olympic champion died in her sleep in Mission Viejo, California.

Her father is also a renowned track and field coach and former athlete. The songwriter is the only child of her parents. What nationality is Mary Joyner? The musician is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is African-American.

Concerning her education, the American musician enrolled at Santa Monica College in 2010, where she took a musical and vocals course. She completed her course in 2012. She then went to the University of California (UCLA), majoring in Statistics and Mathematics.

How old is Mary Joyner?

The American singer is 31 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Flo Jo’s daughter do?

She is a musician, gymnastic instructor, songwriter, performer, and producer. She started having an interest in music at a tender age. Florence Joyner’s daughter started playing the piano at three.

Her mother enrolled her in singing classes before her demise, and later she started taking part in singing talent shows and also singing in the choir. However, she was also good at athletics as a child, and people assumed she would follow in her mother's footsteps when she became of age.

At twenty-one years, she auditioned for American Got Talent in episode 710, where she performed Gravity by Sara Bareilles. Her performance was exceptional, and she won the judges' hearts, which earned her a second invitation. In episode 711, she sang Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis. However, she did not proceed to the quarter-finals.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a lead receptionist at Gwendolyn's Untouchable from 2014 to 2019. She is a gymnastic instructor at Brown's gymnast. The singer started working there in 2015. She also promotes MYNT products.

She also worked as a model at Abercrombie & Fitch Company, a global speciality retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids. She worked there from 2008 to 2011.

She is also a producer. According to IMDB, she is credited for the short documentary, Flo-Jo: The Untold Story. To continue her mother's legacy, she founded Flo-Jo Forever, a charity organization. She named the organization after her mother’s name.

What happened to Mary Joyner?

Where is Mary Ruth Joyner today? After she competed in America Got Talent, the American songwriter disappeared from the limelight for a while, making her fans wonder what happened to her singing career. Others thought she had stopped singing; however, the singer was working on her songs. Her songs include;

Secret Desire

Tally

Don't Wanna Love Again

Surely

Angel Wing

Goody Goody

What is Mary Ruth Joyner’s net worth?

Track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner poses for a portrait at home for a portrait session in circa 1988 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

The American singer's net worth is alleged to be $950,000. However, this information is not verified. She makes her income from her career as a musician, songwriter, performer, and producer.

Is Mary Ruth Joyner married?

Yes, she is married. According to a video she posted on her Instagram on 3 November 2019, Mary Ruth Joyner’s husband is Randal, a track star. The couple is blessed with a son, Trystan Cole. Tristan was born on 3 November 2016, which makes him 5 years old as of 2022.

How tall is Mary Joyner?

Flo Jo’s daughter stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kg).

Mary Ruth Joyner’s fast facts

Who is Mary Ruth Joyner? She is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, gymnast, performer, and producer well-known as the daughter of a renowned Olympic champion, the late Florence Griffin. What is Mary Ruth Joyner’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2022. Who is Mary Joyner married to? The American musician is married to a man named Randal. Where is Mary Joyner from? She hails from the United States of America. What does Mary Joyner do for a living? She is a musician, songwriter, producer, gymnast, dancer, and performer. What nationality is Mary Ruth Joyner? She is of American nationality.

Mary Ruth Joyner is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, gymnast, performer, and producer. She is the daughter of the late Florence Griffin, a famous Olympic champion. She is also the founder and CEO of Flo Jo Forever, a charity organization.

READ ALSO: Asian Doll's bio: Age, height, real name, is she actually Asian?

Legit.ng recently published Asian Doll's bio. She is an American rapper, singer, and social media influencer. She was born in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Her parents are Michael Allen and LaKeithia Lewis.

She began her musical career in 2015 when she released Da Rise of the Barbie Doll Gang Empire. The American rapper has collaborated with famous artists such as Rico Nasty and Bhad Barbie. Her popular songs include Fish Tank, Lame Niggaz, and Tweakin.

Source: Legit.ng