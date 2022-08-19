Rashel Kolaneci’s biography: age, height, net worth, profession

Rashel Kolaneci is an Albanian actress, social media influencer, and TV personality. She gained fame as a social media model after sharing her pictures on Instagram. She also identifies herself as a kickboxing champion.

Rashel Kolaneci thrives in multiple professions. However, she is primarily known for her social media presence, especially on Instagram, where she has a massive audience.

Profile summary

Full name Rashel Kolaneci Nickname Raimus Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Tirana, Albania Current residence Albania Nationality Albanian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Actress, social media influencer, TV host, model Net worth $2 million - $4 million Instagram @rashelkolaneci

Rashel Kolaneci’s bio

The model was born and raised in Tirana, Albania. She is an Albanian national of white ethnicity and professes the Christian faith.

What is Rashel Kolaneci’s age?

The social media personality is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 June 1997. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Rashel Kolaneci’s profession?

The celebrity is an actress, model, TV host, and social media influencer. As an actress, she has appeared in a single movie called Falco (2019), portraying a secretary. Rashel also hosts a TV show known as Shiko Kush Luan.

She is an Instagram personality known on the platform as Raimus, and she boasts 1.3 million followers as of writing. Besides modelling, the celebrity also endorses reputable apparel brands such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Unyform. She is a content creator on TikTok with more than 1 million followers.

The famous personality is also recognised for her charitable work. She has occasionally partnered with organisations such as Fundjave Ndryshe to help the needy in society.

Additionally, she is a kickboxing champion. When she was just starting out on Instagram, her page was filled with kickboxing content. It has since been replaced by modelling shots.

What is Rashel Kolaneci’s net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, her net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $4 million. However, the website is not official, and thus, the information is unreliable. Her primary sources of income are her TV career and social media endeavours.

What is Rashel Kolaneci’s height?

The renowned model stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weights approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-26-40 inches (91-66-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Rashel Kolaneci

How old is Rashel Kolaneci? The TV personality is 25 years old as of 2022. What is Rashel Kolaneci’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Cancer. What is Rashel Kolaneci’s nationality? She is an Albanian national of white ethnicity. Why is Rashel Kolaneci famous? She gained recognition on social media for sharing her modelling pictures. She is also an actress, TV host, and philanthropist. How much is Rashel Kolaneci worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $4 million. Who is Rashel Kolaneci’s boyfriend? The Instagram model is seemingly single at the moment. How tall is Rashel Kolaneci? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Rashel Kolaneci has excelled as a social media influencer promoting commercial brands and sharing her modelling shots. She is also a TV personality and actress with a single acting credit.

