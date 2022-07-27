Heather Helm’s biography: who is Matthew Lillard’s wife?

Heather Helm is a realtor from the United States of America. She is best known as the wife of Matthew Lillard, an actor, director, comedian, and producer. He is widely known for portraying Shaggy in Scream, Dean Boland in Good Girls, and Daniel Frye in The Bridge.

Matthew Lillard and Helm attend the Voices for Five Acres 'Swingin' On A Star gala in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Who is Matthew Lillard's wife? The popular actor has been married to Heather Helm for over two decades. Unlike him, Helm is not that much into the entertainment industry, as is the case for many celebrity wives.

Profile summary

Full name Heather Ann Lillard Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1971 Age 51 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Matthew Lillard Children 3 Education La Canada High School, University of California Profession Realtor Net worth $600,000

Heather Helm’s biography

Helm was born in Pasadena, California, United States of America. She is an American of white ethnicity who follows Christianity. The famous realtor attended Canada High School before joining the University of California, Los Angeles.

How old is Heather Helm?

Heather Helm’s age is 51 years old as of 2022. The now high-profile celebrity was born on 17 July 1971. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Actor Matthew Lillard and wife Helm arrive at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Opening Night Gala at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging

Source: Getty Images

Career

Heather Helm began her career as the director of Special Event Marketing at the Walt Disney Company. She was in charge of blockbuster debuts and multimillion-dollar campaigns at the company.

Heather co-established Compass with Ted Clark and is responsible for managing the estate section of the firm. She also works as a realtor at Pacific Union International, an organization in the real estate business.

What is Heather Helm’s net worth?

According to Ecelebsbio, her net worth is alleged to be $600,000. This value is, however, not verifiable. On the other hand, her husband has a net worth of $2 million.

How long has Matthew and Lillard been together?

Matthew Lillard (R) and Helm arrive at The Los Angeles Philharmonic 2015/2016 Season Opening Night Gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The two got married on 12 August 2000, meaning they have been together for 20 years as of 2022. Matthew Lillard and Heather Helm have three children together. They include Addison Grace, born in 2002; Macey Lyn, born in 2004 and Liam Lillard, born in 2008.

What is Heather Helm's height?

Heather Helm, a realtor, is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches or 81-66-84 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Heather Helm? She is an American realtor best known as the wife of famous actor Matthew Lillard. She was born in Pasadena, California, USA. When is Heather Helm's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 17 July every year. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. How old is Heather Helm? She is 51 years old as of 2022. What does Heather Helm do for a living? She currently works as a realtor at Pacific Union International, an organization in the real estate business. Is Matthew Lillard rich? He has an estimated net worth of about $2 million as of 2022. Who is Matthew Lillard's spouse? He is married to Heather Helm. They exchanged their wedding vows on 12 August 2000. How tall is Heather Helm? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Heather Helm is an American realtor who is widely recognized as the wife of the renowned actor Mathew Lillard. While her marriage to Mathew made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her realtor career.

Source: Legit.ng