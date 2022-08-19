Violet Brinson’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Violet Brinson is a young American actress from Texas. She first gained prominence after starring in the HBO series Sharp Objects as Kelsey. However, the entertainer recently gained immense popularity when she appeared in Walker as Stella Walker.

Violet Brinson ventured into the American entertainment industry as an actress when she was 13. She has made a significant progress in her career, appearing in at least eight movies and TV series.

Profile summary

Full name Violet Brinson Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 30-22-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-56-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Robin Father Travis Phipps Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Marnie Cooper School of Acting, Groundlings School Profession Actress Net worth $200 thousand Twitter @VioletBrinson Instagram @violet_brinson

Violet Brinson’s biography

The budding movie star was born and raised in Austin, Texas, USA, by her parents, Robin and Travis Phipps Brinson. Her older sister April Allyn Brinson is also an actress. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

She reportedly attended Marnie Cooper School of Acting and Groundlings School to hone her acting skills.

How old is Violet Brinson?

Violet Brinson’s age is 18 years as of 2022. The famous personality was born on 27 April 2004. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Violet Brinson’s movies and TV shows

She first hit the screen in 2017, appearing in the movie The Veil as Mountain Girl. So far, the American actress has bagged eight acting credits. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

Under the Bridge (under production)

(under production) Walker (2021-2022) as Stella Walker

(2021-2022) as Stella Walker The Comedy Rule (2020) as Abby Comey

(2020) as Abby Comey Kinetic (2020) as Jess

(2020) as Jess Four Good Days (2020) as Sammy

(2020) as Sammy Cagney and Lacey (2018) as Young Cagney

(2018) as Young Cagney Sharp Objects (2018) as Kelsey

(2018) as Kelsey The Veil (2017) as Mountain Girl

How much is Violet Brinson worth?

According to Hollywood Glimpse, the Walker actress’ net worth is estimated to be $200 thousand. However, the source is not reliable as it is unverified. Her net worth is attributed to the earnings from her acting profession.

What is Violet Brinson’s height?

Her height is 5 feet 2 inches (158 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 106 pounds (48 kilograms). Additionally, her measurements are 30-22-32 inches (76-56-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Violet Brinson

What is Violet Brinson’s date of birth? The teenage actress was born on 27 April 2004 and is 18 years old as of 2022. Who are Violet Brinson’s parents? Her parents are Robin and Travis Phipps Brinson. Who is Violet Brinson’s sister? Her older sister, April Brinson, is an actress known for portraying Genevieve Bell in the TV series NCIS. What does Violet Brinson do for a living? She is an up-and-coming actress with eight actng credits. What is Violet Brinson’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand. Is Violet Brinson dating? The famous entertainer is seemingly single at the moment. How tall is Violet Brinson? She stands at 5 feet 2 inches (158 centimetres) tall.

Violet Brinson is an American rising actress. She has appeared in at least eight movies and TV series. She is also known as actress April Brinson’s younger sister.

