Sherry Holmes’ biography: age, husband, children, net worth

Sherry Holmes is a prominent Canadian TV personality and contractor recognised for being a part of the construction crew at Make It Right. She is also known as the daughter of the renowned home improvement specialist and TV host, Mike Holmes.

Photo: @sherryholmes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sherry Holmes began working behind the scenes in the series Holmes on Homes when she was 16. She is currently part of her father’s construction team and has appeared on several TV shows. She is an ambassador for Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Women Build Event, and a young women’s mentor.

Profile summary

Full name Sherry Holmes Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Alexandra Lorex Father Mike Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Blake Steed Children 2 School Uxbridge Secondary School Profession Contractor, TV personality Net worth $1 million Twitter @thesherryholmes Instagram @sherryholmes Facebook @sherryholmes

Sherry Holmes’ biography

The renowned TV personality was born in Ontario, Canada, to her parents, Mike Holmes Sr. and Alexandra Lorex. Her father is a home improvement expert known for hosting the TV show Rock The Block. Her parents divorced in 1993, and her grandparents raised her with her siblings, Mike Jr. and Amanda.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While growing up, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent successful surgery to remove the tumour. As a result, Sherry and her father have supported fundraising initiatives to build and equip healthcare facilities such as Georgetown Hospital.

She completed her high school education at Uxbridge Secondary School.

What is Sherry Holmes’ age?

The celebrity is 35 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 June 1987. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Sherry Holmes do for a living?

The Canadian celebrity is a contractor and TV personality. She began working with her father on construction projects at a young age and gradually developed an interest in the job. The famous personality has worked on multiple construction projects, including the reconstruction of the homes of New Orleans residents after the destruction by Hurricane Katrina in 2008.

Sherry commenced her TV career in 2007. She has appeared alongside her father in at least seven construction TV shows.

She is also a social media personality with a considerable following of 54.5 thousand people on Instagram, where she shares pictures of her lifestyle and construction projects. Her Facebook account has over 100 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has more than 17 thousand followers.

What is Sherry Holmes’ net worth?

According to Hollywood Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, the information source is unverified; thus, the estimated value is unreliable. Her thriving career as a building contractor and TV personality is her source of income.

Is Sherry Holmes married?

Yes, she is married to Blake Steed. Sherry Holmes’ husband is also a contractor and TV personality and usually appears in her TV shows.

The two first met when working on the High Park playground rebuilding project in 2012. After the job, Sherry recruited Blake into the construction team and later, they started dating. The couple got engaged on 11 June 2017 before tying the knot on 13 December 2018 in St. Lucia, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

How many children does Sherry Holmes have?

The celebrity's kids are Cali Kay and Oaklyn Summer. She welcomed her firstborn child on 21 April 2019. Her second child was born on 6 October 2021.

How tall is Sherry Holmes?

Mike Holmes’ daughter stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Sherry Holmes

Who is Sherry Holmes? She is a Canadian contractor and TV personality known for being one of the daughters of Mike Holmes Sr. When did Sherry Holmes have a brain tumour? After a CT scan in 2002, doctors detected and removed a brain tumour which caused her headaches. Who is Sherry Holmes married to? She married Blake Steed on 13 December 2018. Who are Sherry Holmes’ children? She has two children, Cali Kay and Oaklyn Summer. When did Sherry Holmes have her second baby? Her second baby, Oaklyn Summer, was born on 6 October 2021. How much is Sherry Holmes worth? The TV personality’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. What is Sherry Holmes’ height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

As part of Mike’s Make it Right Crew, Sherry Holmes has a successful career as a contractor and TV personality. The mother of two children is also a social media personality with a rising number of followers on different platforms.

READ ALSO: Danielley Ayala’s bio: age, height, Instagram, and surgery

Legit.ng recently an article about Danielle Ayala’s biography. She is a celebrity model, makeup artist, and social media influencer from the United States. She is reportedly dating Peter Shelegin.

She is a qualified makeup artist after she studied at the Make-Up Designory Los Angeles School of Make-Up. One of her notable contributions as a makeup artist was when she provided her services in the shooting of Dance of Vengeance. The model was signed with Found Model Management and currently owns Soft-Hued Model Agency.

Source: Legit.ng