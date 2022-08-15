Deen Kharbouch’s biography: who is French Montana’s baby mom?

Who is Deen Kharbouch? She is an American-based entrepreneur, creator and designer. She came into the spotlight after she was romantically involved with the renowned American-Moroccan rapper, singer, and songwriter Karim Kharbouch popularly known as French Montana.

Deen Kharbouch is an experienced entrepreneur and has worked for various companies such as Stroz Friedbergn and Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. She is the founder of Palmer Road.

Profile summary

Real name Nadeen M. Palmer Famous as Deen Kharbouch Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1985 Age 36 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Harlem, New York City, New York, United States Current residence NY, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband French Montana Children 1 Education New York University Profession Entrepreneur, writer, creator, designer Net worth $2 million - $3 million

Deen Kharbouch's biography

The entrepreneur was born Nadeen M. Palmer in the United States of America and currently resides in New York, United States. She has two sisters, one of which is Nicole Gordon Palmer. Deen is an American national of African-American ancestry and follows Christianity.

She attended New York University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies in film and television production.

How old is Deen Kharbouch?

She is 36 years old as of 2022. When is Deen Kharbouch’s birthday? She was born on 18 September 1985. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Deen Kharbouch famous?

Deen Kharbouch is an entrepreneur, creator and designer known for being the ex-wife of popular American rapper French Montana.

She is the president and founder of Palmer Road in New York City, New York, United States. She is responsible for new investment opportunities, acquisition, financing, development, management, and disposition of real estate assets.

Previously, she worked for Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, where she helped in all corporate and client related marketing. She worked in the company for four years, from 2005 to 2009. She also managed the financial planning, development, and management of industrial, retail and office properties at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) from 2002 to 2005.

After that, she worked as a marketing associate at Stroz Friedbergn from 2010 to 2013. In addition, she is the founder of Kruzie Enterprise and co-founder of Coke Boys Entertainment. She is also part of the American Marketing Association (AMA).

What is Deen Kharbouch’s net worth?

The American entrepreneur’s alleged net worth ranges between $2 million - $3 million. However, this information is not confirmed, therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is her entrepreneurship.

Who is Deen Kharbouch dating?

The American entrepreneur is not dating anyone at the moment, at least not out in the open. She was previously married to French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch. Her ex-husband is a renowned Moroccan-American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

The two exchanged their wedding vows in 2007 and welcomed their son, Kruz, on 11 July 2009.The couple separated in 2012 and officially divorced in September 2014 due to claims of infidelity.

What is Deen Kharbouch’s height?

French Montana's ex-wife stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Deen Kharbouch

Deen Kharbouch is an experienced entrepreneur, creator, and designer. She is widely known for being the ex-wife of the popular rapper French Montana. In addition, she is the president and founder of Palmer Road.

