Katie Feeney’s biography: age, boyfriend, net worth, education

Katie Feeney is a young TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She gained prominence for sharing dance, unboxing, DIY and comedy videos on TikTok. She commands significant popularity on the account and various social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

Photo: @katiefeeneyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from being a popular influencer, Katie Feeney has another notable achievement to her name. She became the first NFL social media correspondent after being hired by the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Feeney Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Maryland, United States Current residence Pennsylvania, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jack Hurley High school Sherwood High School University Penn State University Profession Dancer, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @katiefeeneyy TikTok @katiefeeneyy YouTube Katie Feeney

Katie Feeney’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Maryland, United States of America. She was raised alongside two older brothers named Peter and Michael. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What college does Katie Feeney attend?

The TikTok star is currently pursuing broadcast journalism at Penn State University, Pennsylvania, United States. She attended Sherwood High School.

How old is Katie Feeney?

She is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 August 2002. Katie Feeney’s zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Katie Feeney famous?

Katie Feeney is a dancer, TikTok star and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing dance, unboxing, DIY and comedy videos on TikTok, where she boasts over 6.9 million followers and 520 million likes as of this writing.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 26 December 2016 with her debut video FIRST DAY OF JUNIOR YEAR, which she posted on 5 September 2019. As of 2022, the channel has almost 2.7 million subscribers. She is one of the top shorts creators on the platform.

She is also famous on Instagram, with over 925 thousand followers. She shares her lifestyle and photos alongside her friends. She also uses the account to endorse various brands such as Natural Life, Casetify, Skintimate, Celsius Energy Drink and Coach. In addition, her Twitter account has almost 2.8 thousand followers.

Aside from social media, she is a dancer. She began her dancing career at the age of 3, and she has been a competitive dancer for five years. She became an ambassador for a foundation of dancers called Dance Hope Cure, in 2015. Their main goal is raising awareness about childhood cancer. She also attended Abby Lee Dance Company.

She has worked alongside the Ziegler sisters, Maddie and Mackenzie. She also appeared on Access Hollywood, People.com, BuzzFeed and Fox 5 Live.

What is Katie Feeney’s net worth?

The social media influencer’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her main source of income is her social media entertainment career and paid partnerships.

Who is Katie Feeney dating?

Is Katie Feeney single? No, she is currently in a romantic relationship with a baseball player Jack Hurley. According to her Instagram posts, Jack Hurley and Katie Feeney started dating in 2022.

She previously dated Sean Yamada, an American football player. They broke up in 2022 after dating for three years.

What is Katie Feeney’s height?

The dancer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Her measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Katie Feeney

Katie Feeney is a prominent TikTok star, social media influencer and dancer best recognized for her dance, unboxing, DIY and comedy videos on TikTok. Her engaging and diverse content has enabled her to acquire a significant following across various social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

