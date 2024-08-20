Violet Gems' biography: age, height, net worth, measurements and Instagram
Violet Gems is a well-known adult film actress and model from Cuba. She has been featured in several TV series and films. Violet Gems' biography reveals more about her career, age and more.
Violet Gems began her career as a beauty pageant; later, in 2007, she won the title of Miss Teen Cuba. Gems has also walked the runway for renowned fashion brands, including Chanel and Dior.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Violet Gems
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|9 November 2001
|Age
|22 years old (as of August 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Havana, Cuba
|Current residence
|United States
|Nationality
|Cuban
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|4'10''
|Height in centimetres
|147
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Body measurements in inches
|36-29-38
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-74-96
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|FIU Academy of the Arts
|Profession
|Beauty pageant, adult film actress
|Net worth
|$2 million
Violet Gems' bio
The Cuban actress was born on 9 November 2001 in Havana, Cuba, in an artistic family to unknown parents. She is 22 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Gems grew up alongside her two unknown older brothers. She attended the FIU Academy of the Arts in Miami.
Career
The Havana native began her career as a beauty pageant, later winning the title of Miss Teen Cuba in 2017. Additionally, she has walked the runway for major fashion brands, including Chanel and Dior.
Gems is an adult film actress. She ventured into the adult film industry in 2021 and has since starred in multiple adult TV series. The adult movie actress also shares exclusive content on OnlyFans.
The Cuban celebrity is also a famous model; she has partnered with reputable companies like Huda Beauty, CoverGirl, and Adidas.
What is Violet Gems' net worth?
According to Autorexa, Sportrevup, and Fashionrust, the Cuban celebrity has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Gems' net worth is primarily attributed to her career as an adult actress and as a beauty pageant.
What are Violet Gems' measurements?
Violet's height is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres). She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-29-38 inches (91-74-96 centimetres).
Violet Gems is enjoying success as an adult movie actress. She is also a beauty pageant known for winning the title of Miss Teen Cuba in 2017. Additionally, she has walked the runway for major fashion brands like Chanel and Dior.
