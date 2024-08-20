Violet Gems' biography: age, height, net worth, measurements and Instagram

Violet Gems is a well-known adult film actress and model from Cuba. She has been featured in several TV series and films. Violet Gems' biography reveals more about her career, age and more.

Violet Gems holding a basketball (L). Violet posing for a photo while sitting on the bed (R). Photo: @violet_gems_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Violet Gems began her career as a beauty pageant; later, in 2007, she won the title of Miss Teen Cuba. Gems has also walked the runway for renowned fashion brands, including Chanel and Dior.

Profile summary

Full name Violet Gems Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 2001 Age 22 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Havana, Cuba Current residence United States Nationality Cuban Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'10'' Height in centimetres 147 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-29-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-74-96 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education FIU Academy of the Arts Profession Beauty pageant, adult film actress Net worth $2 million

Violet Gems' bio

The Cuban actress was born on 9 November 2001 in Havana, Cuba, in an artistic family to unknown parents. She is 22 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Gems grew up alongside her two unknown older brothers. She attended the FIU Academy of the Arts in Miami.

Career

The Havana native began her career as a beauty pageant, later winning the title of Miss Teen Cuba in 2017. Additionally, she has walked the runway for major fashion brands, including Chanel and Dior.

Gems is an adult film actress. She ventured into the adult film industry in 2021 and has since starred in multiple adult TV series. The adult movie actress also shares exclusive content on OnlyFans.

The Cuban celebrity is also a famous model; she has partnered with reputable companies like Huda Beauty, CoverGirl, and Adidas.

What is Violet Gems' net worth?

According to Autorexa, Sportrevup, and Fashionrust, the Cuban celebrity has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Gems' net worth is primarily attributed to her career as an adult actress and as a beauty pageant.

What are Violet Gems' measurements?

Violet's height is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres). She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-29-38 inches (91-74-96 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Violet Gems? She is an adult movie actress and beauty pageant. When is Violet Gems' date of birth? The adult movie actress was born on 9 November 2001. Where is Violet Gems from? She hails from Havana, Cuba. What is Violet Gems' nationality? She is a Cuban national of white ethnicity. Who are Violet Gems' parents? There are no records about the Cuban celebrity's parents. Who is Violet Gems' boyfriend? She is seemingly single as of this writing. What is Violet Gems' Instagram account? Her Instagram account is not known. She is active on X (Twitter) and has 102.3k followers as of this writing. What is Violet Gems' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. What is Violet Gems' height? The actress is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres) tall.

Violet Gems is enjoying success as an adult movie actress. She is also a beauty pageant known for winning the title of Miss Teen Cuba in 2017. Additionally, she has walked the runway for major fashion brands like Chanel and Dior.

Legit.ng recently published Alan Jackson’s biography. He is a country music singer and songwriter originally from the United States. His notable tracks include The Older I Get, Remember When, Good Time, and Little Bitty.

Alan Jackson is one of the greatest country music singers. His career peaked in the 1990s, but he has since had an impressive career with over 20 studio albums and several hits. Read these posts for more interesting facts about him.

Source: Legit.ng