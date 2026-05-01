Dele Momodu dismissed reports linking him to a vice-presidential bid with Atiku Abubakar and denied seeking any elective office ahead of 2027

He said the claims were misleading, ruled out contesting elections, and reaffirmed support for opposition coalition efforts

He backed coalition candidates, called for opposition unity, and urged more restrained political engagement ahead of 2027

Media entrepreneur and publisher, Dele Momodu, has dismissed reports linking him to a possible vice-presidential bid alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting he is not seeking any elective office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu dismisses VP speculation

Dele Momodu Speaks Out Over VP Ambition with Atiku, Announces Who He'll Support Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Momodu, in a statement posted on his via X account, described the reports circulating online as misleading and urged his supporters to disregard them, Punch reported.

“When I first received this poster from a friend, I dismissed it as a joke designed to distract us… I will be most grateful if my friends and party members can do me the honour of ignoring this joke,” he said.

Rules out electoral ambition

He further clarified that he has stepped away from contesting elections, stressing that his current political interest is focused on broader coalition efforts within the opposition.

“I’m not running for any race again. I’m interested in humbly supporting the coalition of political parties, to work together and oust the incompetent APC government,” he stated.

Declares support for coalition movement

Momodu said his political alignment remains within efforts to strengthen opposition unity, adding that he would support candidates emerging from the coalition platform, including those within the African Democratic Congress.

He noted that there are capable leaders within the political space who are better positioned to contest elective offices.

Comments on opposition unity and political tone

The publisher also weighed in on internal opposition dynamics, warning against hostility and political intimidation among actors.

He criticised what he described as unfair attacks on Atiku Abubakar and called for more respectful engagement in political discourse, including toward President Bola Tinubu.

Political realignments ahead of 2027

Momodu reaffirmed that his priority remains coalition-building among opposition parties as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

Analysts say his remarks reflect ongoing efforts by opposition figures to consolidate alliances and reposition ahead of the next general election cycle.

Supreme court verdict: Atiku speaks out

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has outlined the next phase of political engagement following the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the leadership of former Senate President David Mark within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The apex court’s ruling has provided clarity in the leadership dispute within the ADC, with the decision widely interpreted as backing the David Mark-led structure.

Source: Legit.ng