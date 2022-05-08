Swavy Lee’s biography: age, real name, birthday, girlfriend

Swavy Lee is an American entrepreneur and Instagram star. The celebrity is known for speaking against societal injustices such as racial inequality. He is the CEO of two online clothing brands named Balfour London and Another Lost Child.

Lee is currently based in the United States of America. Besides being a famous internet influencer, he is also an activist.

Profile summary

Full name: Swavy Lee

Swavy Lee Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 20 May 2000

: 20 May 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 8”

5’ 8” Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Instagram star, entrepreneur

Instagram star, entrepreneur Net worth: $1.5 million

Where is Swavy Lee from?

The Instagram influencer is from Miami, Florida, United States of America. He was raised in a Christian family, and his ethnicity is mixed as he is African-American.

What is Swavy Lee’s real name?

His real name is Swavy Lee, and he has no nickname.

When is Swavy Lee’s birthday?

The American influencer was born on 20 May 2000, and his birth sign is Taurus.

How old is Swavy Lee?

Swavy Lee’s age is 22 years old as of 2022.

Career

Lee is an Instagram star and entrepreneur. His Instagram page has a substantial following of over 260k followers at the time of writing. He is also on TikTok with close to 49k followers and 261k total views.

Since becoming an internet celebrity, he has posted various videos about social and racial justice targeted at people of colour.

Lee is also a passionate entrepreneur who is the CEO of Balfour London and Another Lost Child, clothing brands. Balfour London sells sweatsuits and swimsuits. On the other hand, Another Lost Child deals in hoodies, hats, T-shirts, and sweatsuits.

What is Swavy Lee’s net worth?

The Instagram influencer has not made his assets available to the public. However, according to Famous Birthdays, the internet personality’s net worth is around $1.5 million, but this information is not official.

Swavy Lee’s height and weight

His height is 5 feet 8 inches (or 173 centimetres). He weighs 149 pounds, equivalent to 68 kgs. The internet personality has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Where does Swavy Lee live? He resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Why is Swavy Lee so well-known? He is an entrepreneur and social media celebrity known for speaking against social and racial injustices. Is Swavy Lee on social media? He is active on Instagram with over 260k followers, but his account has not yet been verified. He is also on TikTok. What is Swavy Lee’s full name? The American social media influencer’s full name is Swavy Lee. Where is Swavy Lee from? He is from Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Swavy Lee is a young American Instagram star and an entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida. He uses his social media pages for advertising his clothing brands and latest fashion models.

