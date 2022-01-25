Supa Cent's biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Supa Cent? She is a prominent American entrepreneur and a social media influencer who has garnered a vast following on Instagram. Aside from that, she is widely recognized for being the CEO of the cosmetics brand The Crayon Case.

The influencer attends the Beauty Carnival panel "Mind, Body and Soul" during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Supa Cent is popular on Instagram with 2.7 million followers. Supa Cent's bio highlights all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name name: Raynell Steward

Raynell Steward Known as: Supa Cent

Supa Cent Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 2 February 1988

: 2 February 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth: Louisiana, United States

Louisiana, United States Current residence: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 218

218 Weight in kilogrammes: 98

98 Body measurement in inches: 38-27-39

38-27-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 96-68-99

96-68-99 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Rayzor

Rayzor Children: 2

2 Profession: Entrepreneur, social media influencer

Entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @supa_cent

Supa Cent's biography

Wuzzam poses for a photo infront of a black car. Photo: @supa_cent

The social media star was born and raised in Louisiana, United States of America. She grew up in a family of three, with her mother and sister Raven. Her father was not present much during her childhood. In 2019, she found out that she had another sister on her dad's side.

What is Wuzzam Supa's real name?

Supa Cent's real name is Raynell Steward.

When is Supa Cent's birthday?

The influencer was born on 2 February 1988, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Supa Cent?

Raynell Steward is 34 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1988 in Louisiana, USA.

Career

How did Supa Cent get started? She started her career from a humble background, working as a housekeeper and a waitress. However, as a young girl, she developed various entrepreneurial skills and worked on several startups. She has served as the CEO of multiple companies, including Bayou Scooter Rentals, based in New Orleans.

She gained prominence after establishing her own cosmetics line, The Crayon Case. Besides being an entrepreneur, Supa Cent is also famous on Instagram.

She gained immense popularity on Instagram for sharing stories about her own life. Additionally, the social media star has a YouTube channel titled Wuzzam Supa.

Who is Wuzzam Supa's boyfriend?

Raynell is currently in a relationship with an entrepreneur who goes by the name Rayzor. Before that, she was dating rapper Sage The Gemini.

Supa Cent was previously married to a guy named Lou Drank. The two were together for a while before breaking up. What happened to Wuzzam Supa and Lou? The social media influencer divorced Lou for having extramarital affairs with a teenage girl.

How many kids does Supa Cent have?

Wuzzam with her daughter. Photo: @supa_cent

She has two children. She shares a daughter, Leà Mae, from her previous relationship with Lou. She also has a son named Tre.

How tall is Supa Cent?

The successful entrepreneur is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres and weighs approximately 218 pounds or 98 kilograms.

What is Supa Cent's net worth?

According to Horwax, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She earns most of her wealth from her career as an entrepreneur. This information is not from a verified source.

How much did Supa Cent make?

In 2018, the celebrity's popular cosmetics line sold $1 million worth of products in under two hours.

Where is Raynell Steward's house?

The American entrepreneur bought a new house in Florida for $2.6 million. In the video titled Mansion Tour Episode Of IGTV Cribs! she proudly showed off various rooms within her expensive mansion, including its design and other decorations.

Supa Cent is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of her own makeup line. She is also a social media star with a massive following on Instagram.

