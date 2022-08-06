Jazzy Anne is a young American YouTuber and social media influencer. She rose to fame as a member of the popular YouTube channel Seven SuperGirls. However, she left SuperSuperGirls (SSG) in mid-2017 to start her channel.

Photo: @jazzy4nne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jazzy Anne's real name is Jasmine Anne. She is a social media influencer who uploads vlogs and commentary videos every Friday on her YouTube channel. In addition, she has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmine Anne Nickname Jazzy Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 2002 Jazzy Anne's age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino-Canadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Jordan, Joshua Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Nick El-Takach, Brayden University University of Texas Profession YouTuber Net worth $100 thousand YouTube Jazzy Anne

Jazzy Anne's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Austin, Texas. She is American. Jazzy Anne's ethnicity is mixed, Filipino-Canadian.

Who are Jazzy Anne's brothers? She is the last born of three kids. Her brothers are Jordan and Joshua.

Where does Jazzy Anne live?

The YouTuber lives in Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised. She is currently studying film at the University of Texas and hopes to be an actress in the near future.

When is Jazzy Anne's birthday?

Anne was born in 2002. She celebrates her birthday on 11 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Anne is a famous young American YouTuber who posts entertaining vlogs on her channel. She started her YouTube career in 2012 when she joined SevenAwesomeKids, posting skits and challenge videos. She, however, left the group in 2014.

She is also popularly known as Jazzy from Seven SuperGirls, which she joined after leaving SevenAwesomeKids in 2014. While in the team, she posted beauty and fashion tips and became one of the group's most popular members. Jazzy of Seven SuperGirls later quit the group and started a self-titled YouTube channel.

The YouTube channel has 1.59 million subscribers at the time of writing. Besides being famous on YouTube, she also has a huge following on her Instagram account, with over 505k followers.

She also posts videos on TikTok, where she boasts over 914k followers. Her videos on the platform have also accumulated over 35.7 million views at the time of writing. Additionally, she is an aspiring actress and is currently studying film at the University of Texas to perfect her skills.

What is Jazzy Anne's net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, the YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand. However, this information cannot be verified and is thus unreliable.

Who is Jazzy Anne's boyfriend?

Anne was previously dating Nick El-Takach. Since 2019, the YouTuber has allegedly been dating Brayden. However, according to the YouTube video she published in July 2022, she is currently single.

How tall is Jazzy Anne?

She is 5 feet 2 inches or 158 centimetres tall. Her weight is 115 pounds or 53 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-36 inches or (81-60-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Jazzy Anne is a famous YouTube star from Austin, Texas, United States. Apart from content creation, she loves pets and has a dog that she loves to show off on social media. Currently, she is reportedly single, but she has been dating a guy called Brayden.

