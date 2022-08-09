Candy Aguilar’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Candy Aguilar is a prominent YouTuber, social media influencer and businessperson from the United States. She is widely known for her appearances on the family YouTube channel, The Aguilars, alongside her husband, Nestor and children.

Photo: @glambycandy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Candy Aguilar is a popular social media influencer in the United States. She has worked with several brands, such as Lurella Cosmetics. Aguilar is married to Nestor Aguilar, and they have five children together.

Profile summary

Real name Candy Aguilar Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Glendale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Nestor Aguilar Children 5 Profession YouTuber, social media influencer, businessperson Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube The Aguilars

Candy Aguilar’s biography

The social media entertainer was born in California, United States of America and currently resides in Glendale, Arizona, United States. Her mother is from Chihuahua, Mexico. Her father passed away when she was 18 years old. She has two sisters, one of whom is named Jenny.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Candy Aguilar?

She is 35 years old as of 2022. When is Candy Aguilar's birthday? She was born on 16 August 1987. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Candy Aguilar do for a living?

Candy Aguilar is a YouTuber, social media influencer and businessperson. She co-runs a family YouTube channel alongside her husband, where they frequently post pranks, vlogs and challenges. The channel was created on 2 April 2017.

On the channel, she has also shared her pregnancy experiences, children's lifestyles, and her late son's struggle with cancer. As of August 2022, the channel has accumulated over 875 thousand subscribers.

She also runs her self-titled YouTube channel, GlambyCandy, created on 13 September 2010. The channel contains makeup tutorials and has almost 92 thousand subscribers as of now. However, the channel has not been active for a while now.

She is also famous and active on Instagram, with over 525 thousand followers. She majorly shares her family, fashion and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the account to promote various brands such as Lurella Cosmetics, Hair Revolution, Muddy Body, Legends Event Center and Luseta Beauty.

She launched her TikTok account on 7 October 2019. She mainly posts lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos. The account has almost 544 thousand followers and almost 17 million likes at the present.

Aside from being a social media entertainer, she is also a businessperson; she co-runs a shopping & retail business, The Aguilars, alongside her family. The shop particularly sells T-shirts and hoodies. She also owns a women’s clothing store widely known as Sebastian Aiden.

In addition, she runs an organization called sebastianaiden.org, where they collect toys and donate them to children's hospitals. They also organize blood donation camps to urge their fans to donate blood to help children with life-threatening diseases.

What is Candy Aguilar's net worth?

The YouTuber’s alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not official, therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Candy Aguilar’s husband?

She is married to her longtime partner Nestor Aguilar. Together, they share five children. Their names are Nicole, Sebastian, Melody, Ethan and Angelique. Unfortunately, their son Sebastian succumbed to Myeloid Leukemia at two years in 2017.

What is Candy Aguilar’s height?

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms).

Fast facts about Candy Aguilar

Who is Candy Aguilar? She is a YouTuber, social media influencer and businessperson from the United States. Where is Candy Aguilar from? She was born in California, United States. What is Candy Aguilar's age? She is 35 years old as of 2022. When is Candy Aguilar’s birthday? The YouTuber celebrates her birthday on 16 August each year. She was born in 1987. Why are the Aguilars famous? They are known for their family vlog YouTube channel, which has accumulated a significant fan base because of their entertaining content, including story times, pranks, and challenges. What is Candy Aguilar's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Candy Aguilar’s net worth? The social media influencer’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Where does the Aguilar family live? The family of six currently resides in Glendale, Arizona, United States of America.

Candy Aguilar is a YouTube star, social media influencer, and businessperson. She is best recognized for her appearances on her family's YouTube channel, where they upload vlogs, pranks, and challenges. She is also famous on Instagram and TikTok.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Giddyfia’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Legit.ng recently published BBNaija Giddyfia’s biography. He is a rising social media personality, an engineer, model, fitness trainer, and reality TV star. He was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and resides in Lagos, Nigeria. His real name is Gideon Anieti Nwawo.

Giddyfia came into the limelight in July 2022 following his entrance into Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). His participation in the Nigerian reality show has enabled him to gain immense popularity on social media.

Source: Legit.ng