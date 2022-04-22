Fidelis Anosike’s biography: age, net worth, ex-wife, Rita Dominic

Who is Fidelis Anosike? He is a Nigerian entrepreneur, publisher and founder of Folio Media Group. He came into the headlines after he married Rita Dominic, a renowned Nollywood actress and film producer. The couple tied the knot on 19 April 2022.

The renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and publisher pose for a photo in his office. Photo: @fideliisanosike

Source: Instagram

Fidelis Anosike is a big name in the Nigerian media industry. He is the current owner of one of the biggest and most reliable newspapers in the country, The Daily Times Nigeria. The newspaper was first founded in 1926. Find out more information about him here.

Profile summary

Real name : Fidelis Anosike

: Fidelis Anosike Gender : Male

: Male Year of birth : 1968

: 1968 Age : 54 years (as of 2022)

: 54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Imo State, Nigeria

: Imo State, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 6’

: 6’ Height in centimetres : 183

: 183 Weight in pounds : 163

: 163 Weight in kilograms : 74

: 74 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark-brown

: Dark-brown Mother : Joy Ementa Anosike

: Joy Ementa Anosike Siblings : 7

: 7 Marital status : Married

: Married Wife : Rita Dominic

: Rita Dominic Education : University of Benin, Harvard Business School

: University of Benin, Harvard Business School Profession : Entrepreneur and publisher

: Entrepreneur and publisher Net worth: $3 million

Fidelis Anosike’s biography

The renowned entrepreneur was born in 1968 in Umueri, Anambra state, Nigeria. He belongs to the Igbo tribe.

Who are Fidelis Anosike's family members? Fidelis Anosike's mother is Joy Ementa Anosike. His father was a police officer. Sadly both of his parents are deceased.

The established entrepreneur grew up alongside seven siblings. Among them, five are known; Mr Noel, senator Anosike, Esther Maduka, Chito Nwankwo and Ifenyiwa Ihukuna.

Education

After completing his high school education, the renowned entrepreneur enrolled at the University of Benin. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Creative & Applied Fine Arts. He also attained a degree from Harvard Business School.

How old is Fidelis Anosike?

The entrepreneur in a navy blue suit. Photo: @fideliisanosike

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Fidelis Anosike's age is 54 years. However, he is yet to disclose his date and month of birth.

What is Fidelis Anosike’s nationality?

The entrepreneur is a Nigerian citizen of black ethnicity.

Career highlights

Fidelis Anosike is an accomplished entrepreneur, publisher and founder of Folio Media Group.

He started the Folio Media Group soon after he graduated. The main objective of the digital communication company is to offer services such as advertising, publishing, printing, distribution, marketing, news, and events & entertainment.

He is the owner of the African Times Network (ATN). He created the company in January 2004. The entrepreneur is also the founder of Miss Nigeria, a yearly pageant show that showcases Nigerian women's positive attributes.

In addition, he is the chairman of Nigeria: Our Heritage (NOH).

What is Fidelis Anosike's net worth?

The entrepreneur has not confirmed how much money he makes annually. However, an unverified source, Explore Net Worth, estimates his net worth to be approximately $3 million.

Relationships

The Nigerian entrepreneur with his wife Rita Dominic. Photo: @fideliisanosike

Source: Instagram

The famous Nigerian entrepreneur recently married Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic, popularly known as Rita Dominic, a renowned Nollywood actress and film producer from Nigeria.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic made their relationship public in December 2020 when they began sharing each other's photos on social media.

The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 19 April 2022 in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, in a traditional wedding.

Who is Fidelis Anosike's ex-wife?

Was Fidelis Anosike ever married? Yes, it is reported that the entrepreneur has married twice, but all the unions ended in divorce. His first wife was Chioma, while the second one was Sidi.

How tall is Fidelis Anosike?

He stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs around 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Social media presence

He has an Instagram account with over 22k followers. He also has a with over 800 followers at the time of this writing.

Fidelis Anosike is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, publisher and founder of Folio Media Group. He came into the spotlight following his marriage to Nollywood actress Rita Dominic. He is also the publisher of one of the top Nigerian newspapers, The Daily Times Nigeria.

