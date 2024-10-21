The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has narrated how he revoked a land-allocated Julius Berger in Abuja

Wike explained that he revoked the land after having dinner with the managing director of the German construction giant company

According to Wike, the revoked land will now be used to construct 40 Judges’ Quarters in the nation’s capital

Katampe District, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he revoked some plots of land allocated to Julius Berger, in the Katampe District of Abuja.

Wike said the land is what will be used for the construction of 40 Judges’ Quarters in Abuja.

Wike said the ;and will now be used to construct Judges quarters Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

He made this known at the official Flag-Off Ceremony of Judges’ Quarters on Monday, October 21, Channels Television reports.

The minister told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, that he saw the land while he was driving around Abuja looking for where to construct the judges' quarters.

The former Rivers governor said he called the director of lands who told him the land belongs to Julius Berger and was allocated about 15-20 years ago.

“So, I invited the MD (Managing Director of) Julius Berger. He came and we had dinner. I didn’t talk about the land. The next day, he was in the office and he saw the revocation letter as a matter of public interest.

“He called me and said but I had dinner with you. I said yes; we had dinner but we didn’t discuss the land."

Wike said how the federal government allocates land to organisations to develop and they did not develop it for 20 years.

“Thank God they did not develop it and now we can have it.”

Wike begins fresh demolition in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike-led FCTA commenced the demolition of about 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows.

The director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, vowed that the FCT would continue to enforce the law on illegal structures.

Galadima warned land grabbers to desist from deceiving innocent buyers while urging buyers to verify the authenticity of the land from the authority before paying.

