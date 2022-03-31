Oluwadolarz’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, comedy

Oluwadolarz is an online comedian, singer, MC and social media personality from Nigeria. He has amassed a broad fanbase on various social media pages because of his engaging and entertaining content.

The comedian in a yellow outfit. Photo: @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Oluwadolarz uses his significant following on Instagram to promote various brands. He has collaborated with such companies as 1XBet, Raba, OctaFX and many more.

Profile summary

Real name: Ogunleye Babatunde Olamide

Ogunleye Babatunde Olamide Nickname: Oluwadolarz

Oluwadolarz Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 October

11 October Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Yoruba

Yoruba Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi

Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi Siblings: 6

6 Marital status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Adegoke Ifeoluwa

Adegoke Ifeoluwa Children: 1

1 Profession: Online comedian, Instagram star, MC, show promoter, actor

Online comedian, Instagram star, MC, show promoter, actor Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 TikTok: @oluwadolarz

@oluwadolarz Instagram: @oluwadolarz

Oluwadolarz's biography

The Instagram sensation wearing a jacket and trousers. Photo: @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Comedian Oluwadolarz was born in Lagos, Nigeria. His real name is Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde. His father is deceased. His mother, Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, is also known as Mummy Dolarz. She has her own Instagram account.

The comedian sensation is the firstborn among his 6 siblings. Two of them are Intelligent Tope (brother) and Ayomide Adebisi (sister), who are also entertainers. They often appear in Oluwadolarz's comedy skits.

The Instagram star is a Nigerian national of Yoruba ethnicity.

How old is Oluwadolarz?

Oluwadolarz's age is not known. The celebrity entertainer marks his birthday on 11 October. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

The content creator used to perform in shows as a stand-up comedian while in secondary school. He tried his hand at music and released two singles though he didn't excel. Therefore, he decided to focus on his comedy career.

He started posting his comedy skits in 2014 on various social media pages. Since then, he has mastered the craft and grown to become one of the top Instagram and YouTube comedians in Nigeria.

Currently, he has over 3.7 million followers on his Instagram account. He posts some of his comedy skits on his Instagram page.

He is the founder of Oluwadolarz Room of Comedy. He has a YouTube channel which he created on 17 September 2016. He has 205k subscribers. He is also on TikTok with over 968k followers and Facebook with 2.3 million followers.

How much is Oluwadolarz worth?

The comedian has not revealed how much money he makes annually. However, an unverified source, Vim Buzz, alleges that Oluwadolarz's net worth is approximately $400,000.

Is Oluwadolarz married?

The content creator is not married but he is in a relationship. Who is Oluwadolarz's girlfriend? He is dating Adegoke Ifeoluwa, known as Ife Luv. On 22 October 2020, the two welcomed their first son, Oluwanifemi Ogunleye.

What model is Oluwadolarz's car?

The Internet celebrity has several vehicles. In 2020, he bought a black Range Rover SUV. He shared photos of him posing with his brand new car on his Instagram page.

The Internet celebrity in a white outfit. @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

In 2021, the comedian was involved in a car accident in July at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, which left his Lexus IS sedan car destroyed. However, he acquired a white Mercedes Benz ML SUV worth over 8 million Naira a few weeks later.

Oluwadolarz's fast facts

What is the real name of the entertainer? His real name is Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Does the celebrity have a son? Yes, he has a son named Oluwanifemi Ogunleye.

He is the founder of Oluwadolarz Room of Comedy.

The comedian's zodiac sign is Libra.

He is of Yoruba ethnicity.

Oluwadolarz is a famous comedian star and Instagram celebrity known for his comedic and highly engaging content. He has a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram, where he shares funny clips.

