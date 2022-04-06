Pastor Jerry Eze’s biography: age, wife, net worth, spiritual father

Pastor Jerry Eze is a Nigerian religious leader, convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) and the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International church. He is widely recognized for his live streams on YouTube.

Streams of Joy International.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze is a famous pastor from Nigeria. He has worked on growing his online presence by spreading the word of God through social media platforms such as YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name : Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

: Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 22 August 1982

22 August 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria

Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria Current residence: Bende Local Government, Abia State, Nigeria

Bende Local Government, Abia State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian State of origin : Abia state

: Abia state Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 8’’

: 5’ 8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Marital status : Married

: Married Wife : Pastor Eno Jerry

: Pastor Eno Jerry Children: 2

2 High school : Ibeku High School

: Ibeku High School University : Abia State University

: Abia State University Profession : Pastor

: Pastor Net worth : $100, 000

: $100, 000 YouTube: Pastor Jerry Eze

Pastor Jerry Eze's biography

When was Pastor Jerry Eze born? He was born on 22 August 1982 in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. He was raised by a single mum. Currently, he is living in Item, Bende Local Government of Abia State, Nigeria.

Regarding his education, he completed his high school studies at Ibeku High School, Umuahia. Later, he enrolled at the Abia State University, where he graduated with a degree in History and International Relations. He also has M.sc in Human Resource Management.

How old is pastor Jerry Eze?

The renowned Nigerian convener in a white T-shirt.

Source: Instagram

He is 39 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Leo

What is Pastor Jerry Eze’s nationality?

He is a Nigerian citizen of black ethnicity.

Who is pastor Jerry Eze’s spiritual father?

Pastor Jerry Eze’s spiritual father is Apostle Joshua Selman, a Nigerian Gospel minister, instrumentalist, chemical engineer, conference speaker and televangelist.

Career

His call of becoming the teacher of the word of God started while he was at the university. He was a religious leader at the school Chapel, All Saints Chapel.

Soon after he graduated, he landed his first job in a broadcasting company. Later, he joined the United Nations and the World Bank Project. However, he resigned in 2009 and went back to spread the word of God.

In 2011, Jerry Eze founded Streams of Joy International church, where he is the lead pastor. He is also a convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

He has also written several books, such as Streams of Joy Daily Devotional, Supernatural Parenting and Am I Making a Mistake?.

Where is Pastor Jerry Eze's Church located?

The church is located at K/m 4 Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia, Abia State. The church also has its branches in Nottingham, United Kingdom, Houston, Texas, United States, Calgary in Canada and Abuja, Nigeria.

What is Pastor Jerry Eze’s net worth?

There are no official sources stating how much the religious leader is worth. However, NgNews247, an unverified source estimates his net worth to be around $100k.

Is Pastor Jerry Eze married?

A photo of Jerry Eze posing for a photo with his wife.

Source: Instagram

Who is Jerry Eze's wife? The famous Nigerian pastor is married to pastor Eno Jerry, a pastor of The Refreshing Point church.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife has been a caring and supportive wife to her husband in his spiritual endeavours.

Does pastor Jerry Eze have a child?

Together with his wife, they share two children, a daughter and a son namely Samara and Jerry.

What is Jerry Eze’s height?

He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social presence

He has a YouTube channel which he launched on 21 November 2019. He regularly uploads his live sermons and followers' testimonies there. The channel boasts over 699k subscribers. He also has an Instagram account with 461k followers.

Pastor Jerry Eze is also active on Twitter, with over 78k followers and 582k followers on Facebook. He uses his social media page to preach and spread the word of God.

Fast facts about Jerry Eze

He is a Nigerian pastor, convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International church.

He was born on 22 August 1982.

He is married to pastor Eno Jerry.

He has two children, a daughter and a son.

He has a height of 5 feet 8 inches.

He loves writing and reading.

He also loves doing fitness workouts and going to the gym.

Pastor Jerry Eze is among those preachers who have remained consistent in spreading the word of God and restoring people's faith and hope in God. His books and live sermons, on social media, have helped many people to turn to Christ.

