Dablixx Osha’s biography: age, state of origin, net worth, tattoos

Dablixx Osha is a lyricist, singer, and trap rapper from Nigeria. He became an internet sensation after sharing a series of Instagram freestyle that exhibited his ability to trap using indigenous Yoruba dialect. In turn, he established a strong presence on Instagram and added greatly to his fan base.

Dablixx Osha in a green outfit. Photo: @dablixx_oshaa

Source: Twitter

Dablixx’s trap songs and freestyle lyrics touch on real-life issues, including trust, pain, disloyalty, and street smartness. He has many tattoos on his body.

Profile summary

Full name: Oniyide Azeez

Oniyide Azeez Stage name: Dablixx Osha (aka Marleba)

Dablixx Osha (aka Marleba) Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 August 1995

27 August 1995 Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)

26 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4’’

5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single University: University of Nigeria

University of Nigeria Profession: Songwriter, singer, rapper

Songwriter, singer, rapper Instagram: @dablixx_oshaa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dablixx Osha’s biography

A photo of Dablixx Osha. Photo: @dablixx_oshaa

Source: Instagram

How old is Dablixx Osha? The Nigerian rapper, whose real name is Oniyide Azeez, is 26 years old (as of April 2022), having been born on 27 August 1995.

Dablixx Osha’s state of origin is Lagos, Nigeria. He did his B.S at the University of Nigeria.

Career

The popular musician developed an interest in music at a tender age. He started dropping a series of viral and impressive freestyles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. He was previously signed with MMG, but he left the label and is now an independent artist.

Dablixx has collaborated with high-profile artists in Nigeria, including Lil Frosh, Oladips, and Zlatan. He has released many hit songs, including Project Kid, Pray We Live Long, and They Can’t Understand.

Dablixx Osha’s songs

Below is a list of some of his songs:

Coming From A Far Place

Dead Can’t Die (with Mr. Bee)

(with Mr. Bee) Gurumaraji (featuring Lil Frosh)

(featuring Lil Frosh) Say No To Big Fall (featuring Zlatan)

(featuring Zlatan) King of The New Skull

Hating On A Young Nigga

No Love In The Streets

Listen to My Song

Vibe On Quarantine

Change Eh

Too Much Vibe

Childhood Trauma

Moller

Game Not Over

Change My Ways

Go For Money

Party in My Yard

Can’t Keep Her

Can’t Fall No More

What is Dablixx Osha’s net worth?

The Nigerian rapper is in a white T-shirt and red shorts. Photo: @dablixx_oshaa

Source: Facebook

According to 360 Dopes, his alleged net worth is $60,000. This value does not include Dablixx Osha’s cars.

Does Dablixx Osha have tattoos?

The popular songwriter is known for his love for tattoos, just like his mentor Meek Mill. In 2020, he was termed as the Nigerian rapper with the most tattoos. His tattoos are similar to Lil Wayne’s because they nearly fill up his body. However, his tattoos have meanings, and some of them are only titles of his songs and what he loves the most.

Height and weight

The prominent musician is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dablixx Osha

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Oniyede Azeez is popularly known as Dablixx Osha (aka Marleba).

He was born on 27 August 1995, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He has tattoos that nearly fill up his body, and some of them are titles of his songs and the things he loves the most.

He has collaborated with popular Nigerian artists, including Lil Frosh of DWM, Oladips, and Zlatan.

He was called out by DJ Ruff Lemon, a Nigerian music distributor and artist manager, for being ungrateful. Ruff nurtured Diblixx and introduced him to the biggest names in the industry with the hope and promise of being compensated. However, Dablixx forgot and cut him off as soonest his career started.

Dablixx Osha is a Nigerian singer and rapper. He is popular for the trap genre, which is an uncommon genre in Nigeria. He consistently releases songs that his fans love. He also has tattoos that cover almost all of his body.

READ ALSO: Erik Asla’s biography: who is Tyra Banks’ former boyfriend?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Erik Asla. He is a Norwegian photographer who currently resides in the United States. He gained public attention because of his relationship with Tyra Banks, a former model, producer, actress, author, and businessperson.

Erik has worked for prominent publications, including GQ Australia, Bazaar, and Elle. He also photographed the prominent actress and model, Emily Ratajkowski.

Source: Legit.ng