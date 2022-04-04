Dablixx Osha’s biography: age, state of origin, net worth, tattoos
Dablixx Osha is a lyricist, singer, and trap rapper from Nigeria. He became an internet sensation after sharing a series of Instagram freestyle that exhibited his ability to trap using indigenous Yoruba dialect. In turn, he established a strong presence on Instagram and added greatly to his fan base.
Dablixx’s trap songs and freestyle lyrics touch on real-life issues, including trust, pain, disloyalty, and street smartness. He has many tattoos on his body.
Profile summary
- Full name: Oniyide Azeez
- Stage name: Dablixx Osha (aka Marleba)
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27 August 1995
- Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: African
- Religion: Muslim
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 4’’
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- University: University of Nigeria
- Profession: Songwriter, singer, rapper
- Instagram: @dablixx_oshaa
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Dablixx Osha’s biography
How old is Dablixx Osha? The Nigerian rapper, whose real name is Oniyide Azeez, is 26 years old (as of April 2022), having been born on 27 August 1995.
Dablixx Osha’s state of origin is Lagos, Nigeria. He did his B.S at the University of Nigeria.
Career
The popular musician developed an interest in music at a tender age. He started dropping a series of viral and impressive freestyles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. He was previously signed with MMG, but he left the label and is now an independent artist.
Dablixx has collaborated with high-profile artists in Nigeria, including Lil Frosh, Oladips, and Zlatan. He has released many hit songs, including Project Kid, Pray We Live Long, and They Can’t Understand.
Dablixx Osha’s songs
Below is a list of some of his songs:
- Coming From A Far Place
- Dead Can’t Die (with Mr. Bee)
- Gurumaraji (featuring Lil Frosh)
- Say No To Big Fall (featuring Zlatan)
- King of The New Skull
- Hating On A Young Nigga
- No Love In The Streets
- Listen to My Song
- Vibe On Quarantine
- Change Eh
- Too Much Vibe
- Childhood Trauma
- Moller
- Game Not Over
- Change My Ways
- Go For Money
- Party in My Yard
- Can’t Keep Her
- Can’t Fall No More
What is Dablixx Osha’s net worth?
According to 360 Dopes, his alleged net worth is $60,000. This value does not include Dablixx Osha’s cars.
Does Dablixx Osha have tattoos?
The popular songwriter is known for his love for tattoos, just like his mentor Meek Mill. In 2020, he was termed as the Nigerian rapper with the most tattoos. His tattoos are similar to Lil Wayne’s because they nearly fill up his body. However, his tattoos have meanings, and some of them are only titles of his songs and what he loves the most.
Height and weight
The prominent musician is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).
Fast facts about Dablixx Osha
- A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Oniyede Azeez is popularly known as Dablixx Osha (aka Marleba).
- He was born on 27 August 1995, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.
- He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- He has tattoos that nearly fill up his body, and some of them are titles of his songs and the things he loves the most.
- He has collaborated with popular Nigerian artists, including Lil Frosh of DWM, Oladips, and Zlatan.
- He was called out by DJ Ruff Lemon, a Nigerian music distributor and artist manager, for being ungrateful. Ruff nurtured Diblixx and introduced him to the biggest names in the industry with the hope and promise of being compensated. However, Dablixx forgot and cut him off as soonest his career started.
Dablixx Osha is a Nigerian singer and rapper. He is popular for the trap genre, which is an uncommon genre in Nigeria. He consistently releases songs that his fans love. He also has tattoos that cover almost all of his body.
READ ALSO: Erik Asla’s biography: who is Tyra Banks’ former boyfriend?
Legit.ng recently published an article about Erik Asla. He is a Norwegian photographer who currently resides in the United States. He gained public attention because of his relationship with Tyra Banks, a former model, producer, actress, author, and businessperson.
Erik has worked for prominent publications, including GQ Australia, Bazaar, and Elle. He also photographed the prominent actress and model, Emily Ratajkowski.
Source: Legit.ng