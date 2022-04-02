Zinoleesky’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, house, music

Who is Zinoleesky? He is a fast-rising stage performer, entertainer, musician, and recording artist based in Nigeria. He rose to stardom when Kizz Daniel, a renowned Nigerian singer, followed him on Instagram and reposted one of his videos. He got more attention from the public after releasing his single titled Ma Pariwo.

Zinoleesky posing for a photo while holding a baloon. Photo: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky is associated with musical affiliates and secondary school friends Lil Frosh and Ibradosky. He is also presently signed to Naira Marley's Marlian music label.

Profile summary

Full name: Oniyede Azeez

Oniyede Azeez Stage name: Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 November 1995

21 November 1995 Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)

26 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Ogun State, Nigeria

Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Education: Boys Secondary School Agege, Lagos State

Boys Secondary School Agege, Lagos State Profession: Singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist, entertainer

Singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist, entertainer Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Instagram: @zinoleesky

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zinoleesky’s biography

Zinoleesky posing for a photo beside his car. Photo: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

What is Zinoleesky's real name? The singer's real name is Oniyide Azeez. He was born on 21 November 1995 in Ogun State, Nigeria, and brought up in Lagos State, Nigeria.

He attended Lively Kiddies Nursery and Primary School, Agege, then proceeded to Boys Secondary School, Agege, Lagos, for his secondary school studies.

How old is Zinoleesky?

Zinoleesky’s age is 26 years as of April 2022. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

The popular singer fell in love with music at a tender age. When did Zinoleesky start singing? He and his friends, including Lil Frosh and Ibradosky, started releasing freestyles on social media and made covers of numerous popular songs.

Zinoleesky’s music career is steadily growing, thanks to his personal efforts and those in the music industry. For instance, he was greatly inspired when Kizz Daniel followed him on Instagram. Kizz also went ahead and reposted his work on his page.

In 2019, award-winning musician Davido presented Zinoleesky with a deal to join the DMW record label, but he turned down the offer. He was later signed to Naira Marley's record label. He featured Naira Marley in his debut song titled Caro.

The Nigerian musician has been featured in several collaborations with a few sought after musicians, including Lil Frosh, Zlatan, Lyta, and Mohbad. He has also released numerous notable songs, including Ma Pariwo, Grandma Shuga, and Popo. Here are other popular songs by the now prominent Nigerian musician.

Rocking (2022)

(2022) Gone Far (2021)

(2021) Are You Sure (2021)

(2021) Naira Marley (2021)

(2021) Bullet (2020)

(2020) Nitori E (2020)

(2020) Kilofeshe (2020)

(2020) Won Wa Mi (2020)

(2020) Joromi (2019)

(2019) Who Knows (2019)

(2019) Firi Yoyo (2019)

What is Zinoleesky’s net worth?

A photo of Zinoleesky. Photo: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

According to DNB Stories Africa, he is worth $200,000. He has, however, not verified this information. Thus, this information is not credible and reliable.

Zinoleesky’s houses and cars

The prominent songwriter is the owner of two known cars. His first car is a Lexus Es350 luxury sedan. Zinoleesky’s car was speculated to be worth around 4.5 million Naira.

He also once showed off his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV and 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. At the moment, there is no information on the musician's house.

Who is Zinoleesky’s girlfriend?

He is rumoured to be dating Shubomi, Naira Marley's sister. However, he has not confirmed it.

Height and weight

The musical artist is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Zinoleesky

Oniyide Azeez is famously recognized as Zinoleesky and he is a native of Ogun State, Nigeria.

Who is Zinoleesky? He is a fast-rising musician, stage performer, entertainer, and recording artist from Nigeria.

He was born on 21 November 1995 and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He is mostly associated with his childhood friend and fellow musician, Lil Frosh.

He once stated that Kizz Daniel and Lil Frosh are his major inspiration in the industry, they were the reason behind his hard work and not giving up.

He was signed by Naira Marley to Marlian Records after rejecting a deal from DMW.

Zinoleesky has released many songs and featured many prominent Nigerian musicians. He has also been featured in numerous songs by other famous artists. At the moment, he is signed to Marlian Records, Naira Marley's record label.

READ ALSO: Royalty Johnson's biography: what is known about CJ So Cool's partner?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Royalty Johnson. She is an Instagram personality, YouTube personality, and entrepreneur from America. She is famously known for her appearances on her husband's YouTube channel.

Royalty Johnson has mastered the skill of creating relatable and entertaining content, winning the hearts of many on the internet. As a result, she has gradually attracted a lot of followers across various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng