A beautiful video that showed the moment a man proposed to his girlfriend has emerged on social media

In the video, the man proposed to her with a cake and knelt beside her with the ring, which she happily accepted

A Nigerian man beautifully proposed to his girlfriend in a TikTok video, which generated reactions online.

The lady was presented with a cake as she sat at a restaurant.

In a video shared by @adedoyinmilare on TikTok, the lady seemed surprised about the cake as it was being opened before her.

She lifted the piece of paper on it and saw the words, "Will you marry me?"

The lady looked around for her boyfriend, who was already kneeling behind her.

Lady accepts proposal

Seeing her boyfriend, she was so happy and stood up.

He slipped the ring onto her finger, and they shared a warm embrace

She said:

“I said yes.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail marriage proposal

People who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessing of marriage.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions.

@Reetar said:

"Looking like Stan Nze and his wife. Marry ur voice,y’all leave them alone and face urs."

@Adedoyinsola said:

"See the way I am smiling when watching this. I also pray for a good and responsible husband soon. Congratulations Babe."

@Niyiola said:

"The better the ladies know say beauty can't do it alone the better they start working hard... congratulations babe gal."

@Tiwa8440 said:

"See the way she shift table say you for don tell me for house now ehn baby congratulations."

