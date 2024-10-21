Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Beautiful Cake, She Happily Accepts
- A beautiful video that showed the moment a man proposed to his girlfriend has emerged on social media
- In the video, the man proposed to her with a cake and knelt beside her with the ring, which she happily accepted
- People who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessing of marriage
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian man beautifully proposed to his girlfriend in a TikTok video, which generated reactions online.
The lady was presented with a cake as she sat at a restaurant.
In a video shared by @adedoyinmilare on TikTok, the lady seemed surprised about the cake as it was being opened before her.
She lifted the piece of paper on it and saw the words, "Will you marry me?"
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The lady looked around for her boyfriend, who was already kneeling behind her.
Lady accepts proposal
Seeing her boyfriend, she was so happy and stood up.
He slipped the ring onto her finger, and they shared a warm embrace
She said:
“I said yes.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail marriage proposal
People who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessing of marriage.
Legit.ng compiled some reactions.
@Reetar said:
"Looking like Stan Nze and his wife. Marry ur voice,y’all leave them alone and face urs."
@Adedoyinsola said:
"See the way I am smiling when watching this. I also pray for a good and responsible husband soon. Congratulations Babe."
@Niyiola said:
"The better the ladies know say beauty can't do it alone the better they start working hard... congratulations babe gal."
@Tiwa8440 said:
"See the way she shift table say you for don tell me for house now ehn baby congratulations."
Read more related stories on proposal
- Young Nigerian Lady Gets Engaged, Shares Cute Proposal Video
- Nigerian Man Proposes to Girlfriend, Sprays Her Money In Cute Video
- Male Corps Member Proposes To Girlfriend During Monthly Clearance
Lady kneels to accept proposal
In a related story, a lady stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal.
She knelt before the man to receive her engagement ring in the presence of so many people in a room.
Many social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the engagement.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng