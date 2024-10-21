Federal University Gashua's courses, cut-off mark and how to apply
The Federal University Gashua is a public university located in Sabon Gari, Nguru-Gashua, Gashua, Yobe State, Nigeria. Established in 2013 by retired president Goodluck Jonathan, the university has become a knowledge hub for a state once seen as educationally disadvantaged. Federal University Gashua's courses offer learners quality education, preparing them for the world.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Federal University Gashua's courses and cut-off marks
- Federal University Gashua's undergraduate courses
- Federal University Gashua postgraduate courses
- Federal University Gashua admission requirements
- Federal University Gashua students portal
- How many courses are offered at Federal University Gashua?
- What is the cut-off mark for the Federal University Gashua?
- What is the password for the Fugashua student profile login portal?
- Where is the Federal University Gashua located?
The federal university aims to provide a future-focused education emphasising research. The National Universities Commission of Nigeria has fully accredited it to offer a variety of courses. As a prospective student, you will be exposed to some of the best courses to study in Nigeria.
Federal University Gashua's courses and cut-off marks
Start your journey of education and success by enrolling in this first-class institution of higher learning. Discover all the courses offered at the institution and cut-off requirements for each.
Federal University Gashua's undergraduate courses
Here are details of undergraduate courses offered at the university, along with their UTME cut-off marks according to their respective faculties.
Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture at FUGA has six departments, each offering a degree course, as shown below. Candidates must have scored an average of 140 to qualify for any of the courses;
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Agricultural Economics and Extension
|140
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Agronomy
|140
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Animal Science
|140
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Forestry and Wildlife Management
|140
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Fisheries and Aquaculture
|140
|B.Sc. Agriculture in Home Science and Management
|140
Faculty of Arts
The Federal University Gashua offers three courses in the Arts faculty, majoring in language, religion and historical studies. Here are the undergraduate degree courses offered and their cut-off marks;
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|B.A. English
|140
|B.A. History and International Studies
|140
|B.A. Islamic Studies
|140
Faculty of Education
The university's education faculty offers ten courses. Its learning pathways range from social, foundational or scientific education courses with an average cut-off mark of 140 points. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the faculty;
|Course
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|B.A. Ed. English Language
|Art, Management and Social Education
|140
|B.Ed. Educational Management
|Educational Foundation
|140
|B.Ed.Guidance and Counseling
|Educational Foundation
|140
|B.Ed. Primary Education
|Educational Foundation
|140
|B.Sc. Ed. Agriculture Science
|Science Education
|140
|B.Sc. Ed. Biology
|Science Education
|140
|B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry
|Science Education
|140
|B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics
|Science Education
|140
|B.Sc. Ed. Physics
|Science Education
|140
|B.Sc. Library and Information Science
|Science Education
|140
Faculty of Management and Social Science
Like many courses at the university, the average points needed to qualify for any course in the Faculty of Management and Social Science is 140. Have a look at the course details offered by the faculty.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|B.Sc. Accounting
|140
|B.Sc. Business Administration
|140
|B.Sc. Economics and Development Studies
|140
|B.Sc. Geography
|140
|B.Sc. Political Science
|140
|B.Sc. Psychology
|140
|B.Sc. Public Administration
|140
|B.Sc. Sociology
|140
Faculty of Science
Merit students seeking admission for bachelor's degrees in Biochemistry and Computer Science have to attain at least 180 points. Similarly, merit students who are seeking admission to Microbiology, Mathematics, and Biology courses must have 160 points, while entry into other courses requires a cut-off point of 150 points.
Other students must have a lower cut-off point for admission into science courses. Below are details of the courses and cut-off points for applicants:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|B.Sc. Biochemistry
|170
|B.Sc. Biological Science
|160
|B.Sc. Chemistry
|140
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|170
|B.Sc. Mathematics
|140
|B.Sc. Microbiology
|170
|B.Sc. Physics
|140
Federal University Gashua postgraduate courses
Prospective students looking to enrol in any postgraduate courses can visit the school's website and social media accounts to stay informed about application dates and course-specific requirements. To qualify, the candidates must pay an application fee of ₦10,000.
Each candidate must have five O-level credits in SSCE/NECO/WASC or their equivalent, including Mathematics and English and an NYSC/Exemption certificate. Have a look at all the PGD, MA, MPA, M.Sc. and PhD programmes available;
Postgraduate Diploma programmes
- Accounting
- Economics
- Public Administration
- Geography (GIS)
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
Masters Programmes (MA, MPA, M.Sc.)
- Accounting
- Economics
- Taxation
- Mathematics
Public Administration (MPA, M.Sc.)
- Chemistry
- Islamic Studies (MA)
- Geography
Doctor of Philosophy programmes
- Accounting
- Economics
- Taxation
- Public Administration
- Chemistry
- Islamic Studies
- Mathematics
- Geography
Federal University Gashua admission requirements
To gain admission into the school, you must have chosen the Federal University Gashua as your first choice in the 2024 UTME conducted. For each candidate seeking 2024/2025 admissions, participation in the online screening is mandatory.
For prospective students, post-UTME Screening for the 2024/2025 academic session is open. This opportunity is open for all candidates who applied for admission into degree programmes at the Federal University Gashua.
Eligible candidates should log onto the student portal and register for the online screening exercise. The registration fee is ₦ 2,000. Below are the screening eligibility requirements for both Direct Entry and UTME students.
- UTME students who have chosen the university and have scored 140 and above.
- Direct Entry candidates who have chosen Federal University Gashua as their First Choice with Distinction, Credit or merit in NCE, IJMB, Upper Credit in National Diploma, or HND lower credit.
POST-UTME screening registration process
- Click on the Register button on the FUGA registration portal to create an account.
- Fill out the form provided to create the UTME/DE screening accounts.
- You must input your JAMB number, first name, surname, entry mode (UTME/DE), email address and password.
- Tap on the Register Account button to confirm registration.
- A verification or confirmation link will be sent to your email address. Once you click on the Confirm Email button, you will be redirected to the payment page.
- To pay using your bank account, click on the Pay icon, print the invoice (RRR invoice) and make the payment.
- To use the ATM payment option, click on the Pay icon, select the Card type and enter your phone number (use one linked to the bank account).
- Follow prompts or alerts sent to your phone, and proceed upon confirmation.
- Enter card details and accept.
- To proceed with the payment, an authentication message will be sent to your phone.
- Enter the OTP number received and submit the application.
Course registration process
- Once you complete payments for registration, log on to the portal with your username and password
- You will be redirected to the course selection page, where you must provide your UTME first choice, second choice, subject combination, and score.
- Once prompted, complete all required fields on the biodata form, including uploading a recent passport photograph.
- You must provide five relevant O'level credits, including Mathematics and English, at at least two sittings.
- In the next section, provide details of previous institutions, including any post-secondary school attended for Direct Entry students and qualifications or grades obtained.
- Once redirected to the next section, upload scanned copies of your certificates and results.
- Click Submit and confirm submission of the application and print the displayed page.
Once you receive confirmation of your application status, you must attend the screening in person. Here is a summary of all documents needed for the process;
- The originals of your relevant credentials (O-level results, JAMB result acknowledgement slip, A-level results, diploma or IJMB.
- Photocopies of all results presented in the application.
- The photocopy of the O-level certificate or statement of results and the appropriate utility card (scratch card for accessing the result) of the respective examination body.
- Photocopies of the indigene letter, birth certificate, declaration of age and a copy of the printed Post-UTME application form.
Federal University Gashua students portal
Federal University Gashua has three portals for various services. The Student Record Management System (SRMS) provides registration access for undergraduate students. The FUGA Learning Management System allows students to access their respective courses and lessons. The application for post-UTME screening is only accessible through its dedicated portal.
How many courses are offered at Federal University Gashua?
The university offers 34 NUC-approved undergraduate courses across five faculties and seven postgraduate courses. In August 2023, the university announced the addition of more courses to its academic program.
What is the cut-off mark for the Federal University Gashua?
The average UTME cut-off mark for Federal University Gashua's courses is 140. Candidates pursuing science courses such as Microbiology, Computer Science, Biological Science, and Biochemistry have higher requirements ranging between 160 and 170.
What is the password for the Fugashua student profile login portal?
Your Fugashua password is a unique key you placed during the POST-UTME screening registration process. If you forgot your password, click on the 'Forgot Password' tab to reset it.
Where is the Federal University Gashua located?
The school's main campus is on Yusufari Road, behind the army camp in Gashua, Yobe, Nigeria.
Federal University Gashua's courses offer a variety of learning pathways for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The average cut-off marks of 140 are considerably lower, opening access to more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.
