Cee-C’s biography: age, height, husband, net worth, BBNaija

Cynthia Nwadiora, better recognised as Cee-C, is a well-known Nigerian lawyer, actress, model, social media sensation, and reality television personality renowned for appearing in the popular Nigerian television show BBNaija, as one of the housemates.

The famous BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, posing for a photo in a red dress. Photo: @ceec_official

Cynthia Nwadiora is currently among the most popular sought-after personalities in Nigeria and has accrued millions of followers across various social media platforms. Find out more details about her career and life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Cynthia Nwadiora

Cynthia Nwadiora Nickname: Cee-C

Cee-C Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 November 1992

6 November 1992 Age: 29 years old (as of April 2022)

29 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Michael Nwadiora

Michael Nwadiora Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Federal Government Girls College

Federal Government Girls College University: Madonna University

Madonna University Profession: Social media influencer, model, and reality television star

Social media influencer, model, and reality television star Net worth: $100,000

$100,000 Instagram: @ceec_official

Cee-C's biography

The ex-BBNaija housemate was born in Enugu, Nigeria, to Michael Nwadiora as Cynthia Nwadiora. She was raised alongside her two siblings, a brother and a sister.

Regarding her educational background, the social media sensation attended Federal Government Girls College in Ibusa, Delta State, where she completed her secondary education and obtained the West African Senior School Certificate.

The famous Instagram model posing for a photo wearing a blue outfit. Photo: @ceec_official

Upon completion of high school, she was admitted to Madonna University, located in Okija, and later graduated with a bachelor's degree in Law. Afterwards, she attended the Nigerian Law School and also graduated.

What is Cee-C's nationality?

She is Nigerian.

When is Cee-C's birthday?

The Instagram model annually marks her birthday on 6 November. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Cee-C's age?

The famous reality television personality is 29 years old as of April 2022.

Rise to stardom

Before Cee-C's fame, she worked as a secretary in Lagos at Esmic International Limited. She also worked as a trainee at Fidelis Oditah & Co in Lekki Phase 1 and Sterling Partnership Legal Practitioners, Lagos state.

After venturing into the co-operate world, her career took a new turn. She emerged as one of the housemates in the 2018 edition of the reality television series, Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Naija Double Wahala.

Even though she did not make it as the winner in the series, she emerged as the second runners-up, which immensely impacted her prominence across social media platforms. The Enugu-born actress is now an accomplished actress, internet sensation, and Instagram model who has worked with several brands in Nigeria.

A photo of the famous Instagram model, Cynthia Nwadiora. Photo: @ceec_official

Today, she boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram.

What is Cee-C's net worth?

According to eNews Desk, she has an estimated net worth of $100,000. This amount, however, is not from a verified source.

Does Cee-C have a husband?

The Enugu born Cee-C from Big Brother Naija is not married. On the contrary, she has publicly declared her single status, pleading with her estranged husband to come and get her as soon as possible.

Future husband, my mates are getting married. I don't know what you are waiting for o, this is the last wedding I'm going to attend single, you better get me.

Cee-C's fast facts

What is the model's real name? Her real name is Cynthia Nwadiora. Where is Cee-C from? The reality television star was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. She is of the Igbo tribe. Does the Enugu-born Instagram model have siblings? Yes, she was brought up alongside her brother, Michael Nwadiora II, and sister, who is married. Is Cee-C still on BBNaija? No, she no longer features in the show. Currently, she is a brand ambassador on Instagram, endorsing various products and services. Is Cynthia Nwadiora a married woman? No, she is currently not involved with anyone. Where does Cee-C live? She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Cee-C's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of around $100,000.

Cee-C's appearance in the popular Nigerian television show BBNaija immensely skyrocketed her fame. She emerged among the sought-after personalities, with millions of followers across the continent, after appearing in the reality TV show.

