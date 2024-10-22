Libya expects a tough verdict from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier against Nigeria

A local media outlet in the country claims that Nigeria has apologised ahead of the imminent hammer from CAF

The Super Eagles abandoned the game after what seemed like a hostage situation as they returned to their country

Reports in Libya claim Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar has apologised for the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier between the two nations.

After the Super Eagles won the first leg 1-0 at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the reverse fixture was abandoned following a controversy.

The Nigerian team's flight was diverted to Al-Abraq shortly after the pilots prepared to land in Benghazi.

Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar reportedly apologised to Libya.

Punch reports that players and officials of the Nigerian national team were left unattended for several hours at the Al-Abraq Airport.

With the situation going into the second day, the Nigerian contingent abandoned the game after what seemed like a hostage situation as they returned to their country.

CAF launches investigation

CAF has launched an investigation into the chaotic situation, demanding reports from both federations.

Libyan officials claimed their flight was also diverted ahead of the first leg fixture in Nigeria, lamenting that they had journeyed by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo.

With the CAF verdict slated for Wednesday, October 23, local outlet Libyan Express, in a report headlined "Nigeria apologises to Libya," claims the country's foreign minister reached out.

The report said:

"Nigeria has issued a formal apology to Libya for the recent incident involving their national football team.

"In an effort to mend relations, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar rang his Libyan counterpart, Abdelhadi Al-Huwaij, to express his sincere regrets.

"Tuggar emphasised that the incident was an oversight and not a deliberate act of disrespect towards Libya or its people. He reassured Al-Huwaij of Nigeria’s respect for Libya and its commitment to maintaining their strong, longstanding relationship."

Omeruo blames CAF for Super Eagles' ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON 2013 winner Kenneth Omeruo accused CAF of allowing a country that is not at peace, like Libya, to host a continental game.

The defender claimed he had a similar experience during his U20 days at the height of the riots in Benghazi.

He suggested that it should be part of travel plans to send delegates to inspect host countries before the players get there to observe situations on the ground.

