Mads Lewis’ biography: age, height, birthday, siblings, boyfriend

Mads Lewis is a fast-rising TikToker, Instagram star, and actress from America. She is well-recognized for her captivating dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. Aside from social media, she is an actress known for starring as Birdie in Chicken Girls.

Mads Lewis attends the 2021 Breakout Awards at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 08, 2021, in Universal City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Is Mads Lewis a triplet? Yes. She and her two siblings have been in the limelight from childhood. Like Mads, they command a considerable following on social media. Check out her bio to know more about her personal life and career.

Mads Lewis’ biography

Madison Lewis was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. The names of her parents are Steve and Tiffany. Her father is reportedly a construction worker, while her mother is a fashion designer.

Did Mads Lewis go to school? No. She was home-schooled.

Who are Mads Lewis’ siblings?

She was raised alongside two known siblings. The Lewis triplets are made up of two sisters (Madison and Riley) and one brother (Dakota). Riley was born first, followed closely by Kota and then Mads.

At the time of writing, Mads Lewis’ sister and brother enjoy a considerable following on Instagram and TikTok. Riley’s TikTok account boasts over 1.1 million followers. She also has 700k followers on Instagram.

Dakota also has a sizeable following on social media. Currently, he has 187.9K followers on TikTok. and 112k followers on Instagram.

How old is Mads Lewis?

Mads Lewis attends the Ghost Town Halloween Party presented by Spotify on October 29, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Mads Lewis’ age is 19 years as of 2021. She was born in 2002.

Mads Lewis’ birthday takes place on 24 December annually.

What is Mads Lewis zodiac sign?

She is a Capricorn like her siblings.

Career

Lewis started sharing her content on Musical.ly, currently known as TikTok. She has since gained a massive following on the platform. She posts lip-syncing videos, comedy skits, and viral dance videos on her account.

At the time of writing, the account has over 12.6m followers. Her videos have garnered a total of 427 million likes. She is also on Instagram and has over 7 million followers. She is has the largest following on social media among her siblings.

Madison made her acting debut in 2017. Some of her famous movie and TV appearances include:

Alexander IRL (2017) as Lady Maybeline

(2017) as Lady Maybeline Chicken Girls: The Movie (2018) as Birdie

(2018) as Birdie Solve (2019) as Melissa

(2019) as Melissa Intern-in-Chief (2019) as Birdie

(2019) as Birdie Zombies 2: The Collab (2020) as Zombie

(2020) as Zombie Chicken Girls (2017-2020) as Birdie

The actress has also appeared in three music videos; Ordinary Girl, Little Things, and Josh Richards - Still Softish ft. Bryce Hall.

Is Mads Lewis rich?

The TikTok star has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, there is no official information about the matter.

Is Mads Lewis in a relationship?

Christian Plourde and Mads Lewis attend Spotify Celebrates Wrapped with “A Totally Normal Party for 2021” on December 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

She is currently in a relationship. So who is Mads Lewis dating? She is dating a guy who goes by the pseudonym Sevryn. The two have been sharing pictures of each other on Instagram since June.

The real name of Mads Lewis’ boyfriend is Christian Plourde. He is a social media star and musician. Currently, he has over 450k followers on TikTok. He has done a few videos with Mads since they went public about their relationship.

Lewis has been in two known relationships previously. Between 2018 and 2019, she dated Charles Gitnick. Then, starting in late 2019, she dated Jaden Hossler. After dating for around two years, Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler broke up.

Mads Lewis’ height and weight

The American teen actress is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She also weighs 124 pounds, which is approximately 56 kilograms.

Does Mads Lewis have a tattoo?

Yes. She has several small tattoos on her back, including a flower on the spine with the word 'beautiful' as the stem. There are also tattoos on her ribs, hand, and arms.

Mads Lewis is an actress and social media star. Since childhood, she has been in the spotlight and currently commands a vast following on TikTok and Instagram. She used to play Birdie in Chicken Girls; Brat TV's hit web series.

