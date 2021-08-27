Blu Hunt’s biography: who is The Hollow from The Originals?

Blu Hunt is an American actress best known for her role as powerful Native American witch Inadu (The Hollow) in the fourth season of the CW supernatural drama series The Originals. She has been featured in other TV shows and movies such as The New Mutants, Stumptown and Netflix science fiction drama series Another Life.

Actor Blu Hunt is photographed for Disney on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Russo

Source: Getty Images

Blu Hunt made her acting debut on September 20th, 2015, in the short film One Block Away. Since then, she has appeared in several popular movies and TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name : Blu Hunt

: Blu Hunt Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : July 11th, 1995

: July 11th, 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Sacramento, California, United States

: Sacramento, California, United States Current residence : Brooklyn, New York, US

: Brooklyn, New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Native American

: Native American Sexuality : Queer

: Queer Height in feet : 5'2''

: 5'2'' Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 103

: 103 Weight in kilograms : 47

: 47 Body measurements in inches : 32C-25-34

: 32C-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-63-86

: 81-63-86 Shoe size : 5 (UK)

: 5 (UK) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Siblings : 2

: 2 School: Whitney High School

Whitney High School College: The American Academy of Dramatic Arts

The American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession: Actress, writer, producer

Actress, writer, producer Instagram: bluhunt

Blu Hunt’s biography

Blu Hunt was born and raised in Sacramento, California, United States. She was born on 11th July 1995. As of 2021, Blu Hunt's age is 26 years. The actress' zodiac sign is Cancer, and she has an American nationality.

A photo of Blu Hunt. Photo: @bluhunt

Source: Instagram

What ethnicity is Blu Hunt?

Blu Hunt's ethnicity is Native American. Blu Hunt hails from the Lakota tribe. Her great grandfather was an Apache, while her grandmother is part of the Oglala Lakota tribe.

Childhood and education

Although not much is known about Hunt's early life, she grew up in Sacramento, California, with her two siblings. She has a brother named Logan Bik and a sister named Aviana Porter. Growing up, she struggled with anxiety. However, she has stated that she only learned of her anxiety's extent when she got the part in a film. This is what she had to say about it:

I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't grow up with that language and I didn't really know therapy was something that you could just do. And I realized looking back at my life, ‘Wow, I've had debilitating anxiety since I was a kid.'

She attended Gretchen Whitney High School, a public school in Cerritos, California. The actress was an active member of the drama club in the school.

Blu and her pet dog. Photo: @bluhunt

Source: Instagram

After graduating high school, she was enrolled into The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She specialized in Theatre Arts. Actress Blu Hunt graduated from the school, which was based in Los Angles, California, in 2015.

Career

Growing up, Hunt was pretty good at everything she put her head to do. She can draw, write and even paint. Although she had established herself as an actress during her high school days, the actress didn't think she would pursue acting as a career.

After graduating high school, Blu wanted to pursue fine arts. However, she ended up changing her mind:

When I was in high school, I wanted to be a fine artist, I wanted to go to art school. But when I thought about it, I still felt kind of miserable in my room, painting, and I felt so happy when I was acting. I just wanted to do something with my life that made me happy, that I would always be happy doing. I loved movies, too. I'm obsessed with movies.

Blu rocking gold earrings. Photo: @bluhunt

Source: Instagram

Her first major role came in 2017 when she featured in The Originals. Blu Hunt in The Originals played the role of The Hollow. She was a powerful Native American witch that grew even more powerful in death. The actress appeared on six episodes of the show.

How old was Blu Hunt in The Originals? Her age at the time was 22 years. However, her character, the Inadu, was born in 500 A.D.

Hunt's most prominent role to date has been in the movie The New Mutants. She plays the role of Dani Moonstar. Her character is a native American mutant from the Cheyenne Nation. Dani is a pretty powerful character as she can create realistic illusions based on people’s emotions. Then, she could manifest those visions into reality and even tap into someone’s worst fear.

According to her IMDB page, the actress has 9 credits to her name. Here are Blu Hunt's movies and TV shows:

One Block Away (2015) - Erica

(2015) - Erica This Is It (2016) - Layla

(2016) - Layla Girl on Girl (2016) - Blu

(2016) - Blu The Originals (2017) - The Hollow / Inadu

(2017) - The Hollow / Inadu Stumptown (2019) - Nina Blackbird

(2019) - Nina Blackbird The New Mutants (2020) - Dani Moonstar

(2020) - Dani Moonstar Bunk'd (2020) - Karen

(2020) - Karen Another Life (2019 to 2021) - August Catawnee

(2019 to 2021) - August Catawnee National Parks (filming) - Nore Yazzie

What are Blu Hunt's measurements?

According to her Backstage profile, Blu Hunt's height is 5'2'' (157 cm). However, she said in an interview that she was 5 feet (152 cm) tall.

The Native American actress weighs 103 lbs (47 kg), and her body measurements are 32C-25-34 in (81-63-86 cm).

Blu Hunt has shown her hard work and determination in the few films and TV shows she has been featured in. She is still young has her whole career in front of her.

