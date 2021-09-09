Angeline Varona’s biography: age, height, measurements, career
Angeline Varona is an Instagram star who became famous due to the attractive pictures she shares on her social media accounts. A lot of fans interact with her pictures, and she is considered to be one of the latest Instagram sensations.
Angie Varona's TikTok and Instagram presence is appreciated by many admirers. She went viral for sharing her beautiful photos.
Profile summary
- Name: Angeline Varona
- Nickname: Angie
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: September 11, 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Current residence: United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Hispanic
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5 feet 2 inches
- Height in centimetres: 158
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Measurements in inches: 35-25-36
- Measurements in centimetres: 88-63-91
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Father: Juan Varona
- Mother: Maria Varona
- Marital status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Rick Arredondo
- Occupation: Model, social media personality
- Instagram: @angievarona
- Twitter: @angievarona
- TikTok: @angievaronaofficial
Who is Angie Varona?
Angie has gained fame by posting gorgeous modelling pictures of herself, which are appreciated by many of her social media followers.
Angie Varona's birthday
The birthday of this charismatic celebrity is on September 11, 1993. Currently, as of 2021, she is 28 years old.
Angie Varona's parents
This Instagram superstar's father is called Juan, while her mother's name is Maria. She was born in Miami, Florida, United States.
She is also a woman of Hispanic ethnicity.
Angie Varona's education
As a teenager, she attended John Ferguson Senior High School. She obtained her pre-law education at Miami Dade College.
Later, she went to Florida International University, where she received a degree in Political Science and International Relations. She also was a spokesperson at St. Thomas University. Today, she is a law student.
Photo leak incident
The girl has been modelling since she was a young child. Unfortunately, she went through a traumatic incident at the age of 14, when her intimate pictures intended for her boyfriend were obtained by hackers and went viral.
After this incident, she was bullied at school for a long time and became depressed. She appeared on the ABC channel, where she warned other teens about the safety of posting revealing pictures and the risks that come with it.
Angie Varona's occupation
Today, she is a successful model who often posts pictures of herself on social media. Her Instagram is full of swimsuit modelling photos. Angie Varona's profession brings her a stable income.
Since 2012, when she started posting on Instagram, her account has grown a lot, and she has gained a considerable fanbase. She also posts sponsored content by multiple brands.
Additionally, her hobby is singing, and she used to post song covers on YouTube. Her inspirations are the actors Robert Downey Jr and Jennifer Aniston. She likes Italian food, the colour pink, and the movie Iron Man.
Angie Varona's height and weight
This beloved social media star is a rather short woman, as she stands at 5 feet 2 inches, which translates to 1 m 58 cm.
She also weighs 50 kg or 110 lbs. Working out and keeping herself in an athletic shape are her major hobbies.
Angie Varona's measurements
Her body measurements are 35-25-36 in inches or 88-63-91 in centimetres.
Personal life
The model is in a happy relationship with a man named Rick Arredondo. He is a managing partner of American Medical Academy.
The couple posts a lot of touching tributes to each other on their respective Instagram pages.
Angeline Varona has a fruitful and successful career as a model, as well as the love of social media followers.
READ ALSO: Yvonne Bar’s biography: age, birthday, measurements, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article about the famous model Yvonne Bar. She became famous due to maintaining her online presence.
What is there to know about the latest Instagram breakthrough model? Find out everything about her career and personal life.
Source: Legit