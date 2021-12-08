Amanza Smith’s biography: age, family, ethnicity, missing husband

Amanza Smith is an outgoing and talented woman. She is best known as an in-house interior designer, real estate agent, and television personality from Selling Sunset. Fans love how effortlessly she demonstrates stellar designs and her zeal to learn how to sell houses.

The reality star attends FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Charley Gallay

Amanza Smith has a keen eye for decorating and selling houses. Her popularity has grown significantly since joining The Oppenheim Group. Read more about her, including her age, height, career path, marriage, children, and educational background.

Profile summary

Full name Amanza Smith Gender Female Date of birth 12th December 1976 Age 45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Indiana, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Nigerian-American- Asian-German-English-Irish) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ralph Brown Children 2 Alma mater Indiana State University and Vincennes University Profession Reality star, real estate agent, interior designer, and former model Instagram @amanzasmith

Amanza Smith's bio

Amanza Smith is a respected reality star, real estate agent, interior designer, and former model. People know her from Selling Sunset, Deal or No Deal, and Celebrity Family Feud.

How old is Amanza from Selling Sunset?

Amanza Smith's age is 45 years as of 2022. The real estate agent has youthful looks, making some people imagine she is much younger than her actual age.

Amanza Smith's birthday is on 12th December 1976, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The reality star attends as Netflix hosts an Open House Cocktail Party celebrating her Real Estate and Home Renovation Unscripted Series in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Araya Doheny

What is Amanza Smith's nationality?

The real estate agent's nationality is American. She was born in Indiana, United States of America, and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

What is Amanza Smith's ethnicity?

The reality television star is multiracial. Her ethnicity is a blend of many communities, i.e. Nigerian-American- Asian-German-English-Irish.

Her father is 50% Nigerian and 50% Asian-Native American-European. On the other hand, her mother is a German-English-Irish.

Although she knew her ethnicity was mixed, Amanza grew up with her mother and step-father, both White. This made her lose touch with her Black side. She has since reconnected with her biological dad and is in touch with her Black ancestry.

Amanza Smith's background

The reality TV star has an older brother whose name she has not revealed. Growing up, she spent plenty of time with her best friend, Jamie Ranah.

Although she had her biological mom and step-dad, Ranah's later mother, Shirley, raised her. She credits Shirley for raising her to be the individual and mother she is today.

Shirley passed away from cancer when the reality TV star was 19. She has a wrist tattoo saying, "All that I am or hope to be I owe to my angel mother" in honour of Shirley.

Educational background

The interior designer went to local elementary and high schools. After graduating from high school, she joined Indiana State University.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design. She also went to Vincennes University.

Career

Amanza started her career when she was pretty young. She performed as a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts and taught dance and gymnastics to children.

After graduating from Indiana State University, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, to start her modelling career. Her first modelling job was with Lucky Strike Lanes. She appeared on their billboards. She also became Deal or No Deal’s briefcase model.

After modelling for a while, she founded her company, AmanZa LLC. The firm specialises in interior design. She also founded Kidsterior Design, LLC. The firm's primary goal is to create great spaces for kids to express their talents and creativity.

Over the years, she has starred in various television shows. She has six filmography credits.

Television show Year Role Deal or No Deal 2008-2019 Self (brief-case model) Made in Hollywood 2020 Self Entertainment Tonight 2020 Self Celebrity Page 2020 Self Celebrity Family Feud 2021 Self Selling Sunset 2020-2022 Self

Selling Sunset is the show that has earned Amanza plenty of fame and media attention. She joined the cast in the second season and has become a fan favourite. The show revolves around the activities of The Oppenheim Group, where she works as an interior designer and realtor associate.

Why did Amanza leave Selling Sunset?

The reality television star has not left Selling Sunset. There have been assumptions she left because she did not appear in the season five reunion that happened on 24th April 2022.

She did not appear on the episode because she had tested positive for Covid-19. The show's producers offered her the opportunity to appear virtually.

The reality star celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at PrettyLittleThing Showroom in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jerod Harris

Marriage and kids

The interior designer was formerly married to Ralph Brown. She and Brown exchanged vows on 17th July 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America.

The couple's union was blessed with two children. Their son's name is Braker Brown, and their daughter is Noah Layne Brown. The two divorced in 2012 and got joint custody of their kids.

Between 2014 and 2018, the interior designer was romantically linked to Taye Diggs, an American actor, singer, and theatre artist. In May 2022, she revealed she was in a two-year relationship but did not disclose her man's name.

She clarified her new man is not Zac Efron. She and Efron were pictured together at a UFC event in Las Vegas in December 2021, sparking dating rumours. She prefers to keep her love life away from the media, but she disclosed her boyfriend is also a parent.

Who is Amanza's ex-husband?

Ralph Brown is Amanza's ex-husband. He was a successful football player in the NFL. He played for New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings in his decade-long career.

What happened to Amanza Smith's ex-husband? In 2019, Brown disappeared and is yet to be found. However, a lawyer found court filings where he had renounced the legal and physical custodial rights of his two children. As a result, Amanza is the sole custodian of Noah and Braker.

Height and weight

Amanza from Selling Sunset is 5' 7" or 170 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Quick facts about Amanza Smith

She has tattooed the word “invincible” under her chin.

She put Noah and Braker in therapy to help them cope with their dad's disappearance.

She is a dog lover. Her dog's name is Bowie, and she had a pit bull before.

She was the maid of honour in Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding to Romain Bonnett.

Amanza Smith is a talented interior designer, television personality, and former model. She was married to NFL player Ralph Brown who went missing in 2019.

