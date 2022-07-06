Amber Rachdi’s biography: where is the My 600-lb Life star now?

Amber Rachdi is a reality television personality and social media influencer from the United States of America. They came into the spotlight in 2015 after appearing on TLC's My 600-lb Life season 3. They lost 400 pounds while on and since the reality show.

Photo: @amberrachdi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amber Rachdi’s transformation is one of the most astounding in the history of My 600 LP Life. They weighed 657 pounds when they first appeared on the show at the age of 23.

Profile summary

Real name Amber Rachdi Gender Non-binary Date of birth 22 June 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Muslim Sexuality Queer Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Steve Profession Reality TV personality, social media influencer Instagram @amberrachdi

Amber Rachdi’s biography

Amber from My 600-lb Life was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States of America. They were raised alongside her younger brother Omar Rachdi. Amber is an American national of mixed ethnicity. They have Moroccan-American ancestry.

How old is Amber Rachdi?

The reality television personality is 32 years old as of 2022. They were born on 22 June 1990. Their zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Amber Rachdi famous?

Amber is a reality TV personality and social media influencer. They came into the limelight when they were featured in the reality TV show My 600-lb Life season 3, which was aired in 2015.

The reality TV star has been suffering from obesity since early age. At only five years, they weighed 160 pounds. They were 23 years old and 657 pounds when they appeared on the reality show. They underwent gastric surgery after losing 20 pounds and ended up getting down 377 pounds within one year.

Rachdi eventually lost 400 pounds on and since the reality show. Since their appearance on the show, they have accumulated a considerable fan following with over 239 thousand followers and over 8 thousand followers .

Who is Amber Rachdi's husband?

The social media influencer is married to a man called Steve. The pair got engaged in 2016. Rachdi has hidden their husband's identity from the public. They often used to refer to him in their tweets, but there has been no mention of him since 2020.

They were previously in a relationship with a guy named Rowdy. He appeared on My 600-lb Life with them before the two broke up.

What is Amber Rachdi's current weight?

The reality TV Star has not disclosed their current weight. After My 600-lb Life, the reality star continued to lose weight and began attending therapy.

Fast facts about Amber Rachdi’s

Who is Amber Rachdi? They are a prominent reality TV star and social media influencer. What is Amber Rachdi's nationality? They are an American national of Moroccan-American ethnicity. What is Amber Rachdi’s age? They are 32 years old as of 2022. Where does Amber from My 600-lb Life live now? The social media influencer currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Who is Amber Rachdi married to? They are married to their husband, Steve. How much weight did Amber lose on My 600-pound Life? They lost more than 400 pounds after initially weighing 657 pounds.

Amber Rachdi is an American reality television personality and social media influencer based in Houston, Texas, USA. They rose to prominence after being featured in season 3 of TLC's My 600-lb Life in 2015. They are also a social media influencer.

